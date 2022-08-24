2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Revealed, Only 1,000 Units Available

Not to be confused with the 2018 model year Shakedown Package, the 2023 model year Shakedown is a limited-run Challenger, the first of seven “Last Call” special editions that will be revealed in the coming weeks.
As the headline implies, Dodge intends to deliver 1,000 units of the 392-engined muscle car. Inspired by a concept from the 2016 SEMA Show, the Shakedown is offered in two colors. Destroyer Gray will be featured on 500 units of the Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack, and Pitch Black will be used for 500 units of the Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack Widebody.
Highlights further include a Shaker hood with a Shaker intake, 392 fender graphics in red, Shakedown spoiler graphic, Shakedown stripe with red accent, black Challenger grille badge, unique R/T grille badge, and Shakedown instrument panel badge. Also worth mentioning, Dodge is much obliged to equip this V8-engined brute with Demonic Red seatbelts.
Finished in Low Gloss, the 20- by 9.5-inch Slingshot wheels of the Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack definitely stand out in the crowd. The Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack Widebody levels up to 20- by 11-inch Warp Speed wheels in Carbon Black. Red-painted calipers from Brembo also need to be mentioned, along with lots of red interior accents.
Something the Dodge brand gingerly forgot to mention is the transmission setup. The only picture of the interior provided by Dodge reveals the eight-speed automatic, which is $1,595 extra over the six-speed manual. Both the standard-body and wide-bodied variants of the R/T Scat Pack come standard with the Tremec-supplied manual transmission.
“Dodge Speed Week may be over, but our brand is far from finished in shaking up the muscle car world,” declared Tim Kuniskis, the Dodge brand’s chief executive officer. “We’re following up Dodge Speed Week reveals of the future of electrified muscle in the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept and our first electrified vehicle in the 2023 model year Dodge Hornet R/T by announcing six special editions in a little over a month.”
