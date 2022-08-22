Exclusive Hot Wheels Deora II Vehicle Is Coming Right Up, It's a Color Shifter

Even for Hot Wheels collectors, it can sometimes feel difficult to keep up with all the items ever launched by Mattel. The company has been at it for decades now, and there are tens of thousands of different castings for you to explore. And each year, we get to see several hundred more cars added to the line-up.
The newest project from Hot Wheels is a collaboration with adidas and American designer Sean Wotherspoon. The casting that Hot Wheels has chosen for this collabo is the Deora II, the successor of the classic Deora.
That item was introduced in 1968, and an upgrade came along in 1994. While you don't get to see this model on shelves that often these days, a limited edition version came out last year for the 21st Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Nationals.
Some of the rarer 1/64 scale Deoras can set you back as much as $1,250 if you're willing to pay the price. The Deora II is a modernized take on the initial model and has been around since the year 2000.
A 1:1 replica of this vehicle exists, and Jay Leno drove it many years ago. If you're curious to know how successful this casting has been, you should know that there are over 50 variations of it in total.
a lot of 17 cars and seven variations that have an asking price of $70 so that might be a strong starting point for you.
It also comes as no surprise that some people are trying to profit off the new Hot Wheels launch by listing the diecast model for sale even before the official launch.
We are just a few days away from that moment, as you can place your order on the 25th of August. The limit is set at 2 items per customer, but it might not sell out as fast as the other RLC cars.
Besides flaunting the Sean Wotherspoon design, this Deora II is a color shifter as well. So if you'll pour hot or cold water on it, it will change colors for added diversity. You can find more Color Shifters in stores, but they won't be as special as this one is. Just remember that it will set you back $30 when you buy it.
That item was introduced in 1968, and an upgrade came along in 1994. While you don't get to see this model on shelves that often these days, a limited edition version came out last year for the 21st Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Nationals.
Some of the rarer 1/64 scale Deoras can set you back as much as $1,250 if you're willing to pay the price. The Deora II is a modernized take on the initial model and has been around since the year 2000.
A 1:1 replica of this vehicle exists, and Jay Leno drove it many years ago. If you're curious to know how successful this casting has been, you should know that there are over 50 variations of it in total.
a lot of 17 cars and seven variations that have an asking price of $70 so that might be a strong starting point for you.
It also comes as no surprise that some people are trying to profit off the new Hot Wheels launch by listing the diecast model for sale even before the official launch.
We are just a few days away from that moment, as you can place your order on the 25th of August. The limit is set at 2 items per customer, but it might not sell out as fast as the other RLC cars.
Besides flaunting the Sean Wotherspoon design, this Deora II is a color shifter as well. So if you'll pour hot or cold water on it, it will change colors for added diversity. You can find more Color Shifters in stores, but they won't be as special as this one is. Just remember that it will set you back $30 when you buy it.