Exclusive Hot Wheels DeLorean Set Is Now Available on Pre-Order, You'd Better Be Patient

It has been a while since we've seen an interesting item popping up on the Hot Wheels Collectors shop. Members of the Red Line Club are frequently prompted with various cars they can buy, but as of late, it feels more and more difficult to make a purchase. Stocks are usually limited, and most products sell out within the first 10 minutes.
But that's not always the case for these premium products. Sometimes, Mattel will just open up a window for pre-orders to avoid the aforementioned scenario.
Right now, we're looking at the Hot Wheels x DeLorean collectors set that contains two cars: the iconic DMC-12 and the new Alpha5 EV. Both these vehicles have had their share of controversy. But we aren't going to dive into that aspect now.
Instead, we'll focus on the opportunity of having two special vehicles to display at home or the office. Hot Wheels has released plenty of variations of the DMC-12 over the years.
The base casting was introduced in 2010 and has had almost 20 appearances so far. Of course, it was presented as a Red Line Club exclusive model, too, in both 2012 and 2019. The regular Time Machine casting was introduced in 2011, while Hover Mode came along in 2015.
Both the DMC-12 and the Alpha5 have a full-metal base and Real Riders wheels as you would expect. But the new EV appearance is the star of the show here, as we've seen plenty of DMC-12 variations before.
There are no purchase limits for this collector set and the pre-order window is open until the 1st of September. The tricky part here is that you will need to be patient with this order.
According to Mattel, the product will be shipping out on or before the 1st of November 2023. That's more than a year away! The price for this set is $40, which isn't that expensive considering a single RLC model would set you back about $30. Happy hunting everyone!
