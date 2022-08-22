Rare BMW 1M Hits the Auction Block With 8k Miles on the Clock

Offered between 2011 and 2012, the 1 Series M Coupe was originally intended to end production after 2,700 units. Overwhelming demand convinced the automaker to lift the cap to a little over 6,300 worldwide.
Chassis number WBSUR9C55BVP76304 is one of those rarefied coupes, and this fellow still features the original window sticker, which reveals a suggested retail price of $46,135 for the 2011 model year. All options and freight included, make that $54,085 or $72,240 adjusted for inflation.
Finished in Alpine White over Black Boston leather upholstery, the 1M in the photo gallery is rocking the $2,700 Convenience Package, the $2,400 Premium Package, $350 satellite radio, $500 heated front seats, $875 premium audio from Harman Kardon, and $250 BMW Apps. It certainly ticks all the right boxes, but WBSUR9C55BVP76304 isn’t a stock car.
Powered by the N54 straight-six engine, which isn’t a BMW M engine to whom it may concern, the Bavarian coupe was modified with Dinan engine software and exhaust components under previous ownership. H&R lowering springs also need to be mentioned, along with Euro-style xenon headlights. Purists need not worry because all of the removed parts are offered to whoever bids the most on this collectible on Bring a Trailer.
Listed with fewer than 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers) on the odometer, the 1M was previously sold on Bring a Trailer in June 2018 for $64,500 in this exact specification. XPEL paint protection film and ceramic coating were applied in January 2019 under current ownership. Visually distinguished from other 1ers by means of muscular fender flares and four exhaust outlets, the 1 Series M Coupe is rolling on Style 359 wheels mounted with 245/35 tires up front and 265/35 rubber shoes out back.
Visually augmented with black-painted calipers, the 1M brings the point home with the help of Alcantara where it matters, including the M Performance steering wheel with tri-color stitching and a blue centering stripe. A six-speed transmission and a limited-slip diff are tasked with harnessing the suck-squeeze-bang-blow produced by the N54.
With six days of bidding left at the moment of publishing this story, chassis number WBSUR9C55BVP76304 is sitting on a sole bid of $55,555.
