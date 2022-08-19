This Custom-Built BMW R nineT Cafe Racer Would Make Any Patina-Loving Gearhead Blush

It still has that quintessential R nineT look, though it certainly won’t be mistaken for a stock variant.
The guys over at Bolt Motor Co. will happily customize the machines of just about any marque, but they seem to have a particular affinity for BMWs. You’ll encounter several projects revolving around Beemers as you scroll through their portfolio, and the latest is based on the acclaimed R nineT.
What we’re referring to is BMC’s 52nd recorded project, yet it’s a lot more toned down than some of their previous undertakings. Straightforward though it may have been, the overhaul did a fantastic job at radically transforming the motorcycle’s aesthetics! Without further ado, let’s dive in and see how it all played out.
Starting up front, Adrián Campos and his squad aimed to give the bike a lower profile, so they trimmed its 46 mm (1.8-inch) inverted forks and fitted a pair of clip-on handlebars. These items are equipped with bar-end turn signals, aftermarket mirrors, and murdered-out control levers on both sides.
To round out the ergonomics and achieve a more aggressive riding stance, Bolt Motor’s specialists paired the new clip-ons with rear-mounted foot pegs from Tarozzi. For the next step, their attention turned to the cosmetic side of things, which is obviously the most captivating aspect of this entire build.
The nineT’s stock fuel tank and front fender were retained, but they now feature a mesmerizing color scheme that blends silver, red accents, and a groovy patina effect we can’t get enough of. Peek at the flanks, and you’ll spot round number plates bearing the same rugged appearance with gusto.
Last but not least, we arrive at the southernmost section, where BMC installed a custom-made subframe they've fashioned from scratch. This module supports LED lighting and a stunning two-up saddle upholstered in genuine leather with water-resistant treatment. The final touch comes in the form of a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket, which holds tiny, yet potent Motogadget blinkers.
What we’re referring to is BMC’s 52nd recorded project, yet it’s a lot more toned down than some of their previous undertakings. Straightforward though it may have been, the overhaul did a fantastic job at radically transforming the motorcycle’s aesthetics! Without further ado, let’s dive in and see how it all played out.
Starting up front, Adrián Campos and his squad aimed to give the bike a lower profile, so they trimmed its 46 mm (1.8-inch) inverted forks and fitted a pair of clip-on handlebars. These items are equipped with bar-end turn signals, aftermarket mirrors, and murdered-out control levers on both sides.
To round out the ergonomics and achieve a more aggressive riding stance, Bolt Motor’s specialists paired the new clip-ons with rear-mounted foot pegs from Tarozzi. For the next step, their attention turned to the cosmetic side of things, which is obviously the most captivating aspect of this entire build.
The nineT’s stock fuel tank and front fender were retained, but they now feature a mesmerizing color scheme that blends silver, red accents, and a groovy patina effect we can’t get enough of. Peek at the flanks, and you’ll spot round number plates bearing the same rugged appearance with gusto.
Last but not least, we arrive at the southernmost section, where BMC installed a custom-made subframe they've fashioned from scratch. This module supports LED lighting and a stunning two-up saddle upholstered in genuine leather with water-resistant treatment. The final touch comes in the form of a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket, which holds tiny, yet potent Motogadget blinkers.