Partially-Restored 1966 BMW R27 Could Use a Repaint, But It’s Mechanically Sound

Even though it makes less than 20 hp, the R27 can still turn a bunch of heads with its classy looks.
Hailing from the model’s final year in production, this 1966 BMW R27 was purchased by its latest owner in November 2019. The motorcycle’s single-cylinder engine felt a desperate need for restoration at that point, so it was promptly blessed with new bearings, a replacement crankshaft, and fresh piston rings.
A youthful flywheel has also been installed to keep things running smoothly, while the R27’s corroded exhaust muffler made way for a sprightlier substitute. Top-end work consisted of replacing the guides, seats, and valves, which are now held in tune via a new timing chain and tensioner. The powertrain upgrades were concluded with a comprehensive carburetor overhaul.
One may also find a freshly-installed sprung saddle from Pagusa, along with Heidenau tires, a low-rise aftermarket handlebar, and rebuilt turn signals. Mind you, this vintage Bavarian still needs a bit of TLC before it can be described as perfect, but it definitely looks and performs far better than it did three years ago!
The ‘66 MY R27 is powered by a four-stroke 247cc thumper whose compression ratio is rated at 8.2:1. Accompanied by a four-speed transmission and a dry clutch, the engine carries two valves per cylinder, Bing carburetion hardware, and a teeny 18 ponies on tap.
Peak power is summoned at approximately 7,400 rpm, and it can ultimately result in a top speed of 81 mph (130 kph). Motorrad’s antique charmer lies on leading-link Earles forks up front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers out back, with traditional 160 mm (6.3 inches) drum brakes providing stopping power at both ends.
This two-wheeled relic is preparing to change hands at no reserve as we speak, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (August 20) to try making it your own! The auctioning process is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where a total of thirteen bids have been submitted thus far. Currently, the highest of them is registered at $9,000.
