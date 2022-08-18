11K-Mile 1983 Moto Guzzi Le Mans III Shows Up at Auction Looking Rather Sprightly

This is one of the most iconic machines produced by the House of Mandello del Lario, and it could be yours to enjoy.
Thanks in part to its modest mileage, this 1983 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III looks incredibly pristine for a bike that’s turning 40 next year! The odo found on the motorcycle’s Veglia Borletti gauge cluster reads less than 10,700 miles (17,200 km), and you’ll spot a premium pair of piggyback Marzocchi shocks replacing its stock units.
Up in the cockpit area, the Guzzi bears the retrofitted engine kill switch of a Yamaha R6, as well as a Tommaselli throttle and an aftermarket front brake lever. Furthermore, Mandello del Lario’s classic beauty saw its motor oil and brake fluids flushed a few months back.
As for the Mark III’s fundamental specs, its power source comes in the form of a longitudinally-mounted 844cc V-twin with two Dell’Orto carburetors and four valves. Joined by a five-speed gearbox and a shaft final drive, the air-cooled mill is capable of supplying up to 76 hp right below its 7,700-rpm redline.
When the tacho shows 6,200 spins per minute, a healthy torque output of 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) will be conjured at the crankshaft. All this power can ultimately translate into a top speed of 133 mph (214 kph), and there’s a sizeable 6.6-gallon (25-liter) fuel capacity to keep the engine satiated.
The bike’s construction employs a duplex cradle frame, whose front end is supported by air-assisted telescopic forks. For stopping power, Moto Guzzi’s icon carries dual 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs up north and a 242 mm (9.5 inches) rotor at the opposite end, all of which are mated to single-piston calipers.
Without further ado, we’ll have you know this Italian artifact is searching for a new home, and you may find it among the current listings on Bring a Trailer. The auctioning process will be ending tomorrow afternoon (August 19), so make sure you act soon if you’d like to get in on the action. One would need approximately six grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at $5,300 for now.
