Subaru WRX STI-Powered 1972 Porsche 914 Is Outrageously Neat

The 914 was never intended to perform on the same level as the 911. A handful of six-pot models were produced, and even those fall short of the Subaru WRX STI-powered example we’ve come across on Bring a Trailer.
Stripped to bare metal and repainted in yellow under previous ownership, chassis number 4722905293 had weather seals replaced for extra peace of mind. Powder-coated black trim, carbon-fiber hood and trunk panels, a custom-fabricated grille, and Rota Fuchs-style wheels are present as well.
Pictured on Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus, the bi-tone sports car also flaunts a modified floor pan. A stiffening kit for the chassis is joined by 911 torsion bars, a 911-sourced aluminum front crossmember, Bilstein shock absorbers for the rear axle, tie rod ends from a Turbo, and Boxster calipers.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-pot boxer of Subaru origin. The EJ257 was rebuilt with a spinny lad from Garrett, chrome valve covers, a high-volume oil pump, forged pistons, ARP head studs, forged connecting rods, and a Frozen Boost air-to-water intercooler.
Underhood goodies further include a TiAl adjustable wastegate, Omnitek engine management, recently replaced injectors and fuel pressure regulator, as well as an Optima RedTop 12-volt battery. A five-speed transaxle of Subaru origin connects the four-cylinder lump to the rear wheels. Equipped with a limited-slip differential for good measure, this one-of-one restomod is rocking 930 Turbo-type CV joints and custom-fabricated Pacific axles.
Acquired by the current owner in 2021, the German-Japanese contraption is similarly neat on the inside as well. The black seats and dashboard work together nicely with the yellow trim, but the pièce de résistance comes in the guise of a shifter with Pagani Huayra-style exposed linkages.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with fewer than 500 miles (805 kilometers) on the clock, the Subaru-powered 914 is currently going for $30,000 after 12 bids. The auction ends in five days, on Wednesday, August 24th, at 8:35 PM.
Pictured on Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus, the bi-tone sports car also flaunts a modified floor pan. A stiffening kit for the chassis is joined by 911 torsion bars, a 911-sourced aluminum front crossmember, Bilstein shock absorbers for the rear axle, tie rod ends from a Turbo, and Boxster calipers.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-pot boxer of Subaru origin. The EJ257 was rebuilt with a spinny lad from Garrett, chrome valve covers, a high-volume oil pump, forged pistons, ARP head studs, forged connecting rods, and a Frozen Boost air-to-water intercooler.
Underhood goodies further include a TiAl adjustable wastegate, Omnitek engine management, recently replaced injectors and fuel pressure regulator, as well as an Optima RedTop 12-volt battery. A five-speed transaxle of Subaru origin connects the four-cylinder lump to the rear wheels. Equipped with a limited-slip differential for good measure, this one-of-one restomod is rocking 930 Turbo-type CV joints and custom-fabricated Pacific axles.
Acquired by the current owner in 2021, the German-Japanese contraption is similarly neat on the inside as well. The black seats and dashboard work together nicely with the yellow trim, but the pièce de résistance comes in the guise of a shifter with Pagani Huayra-style exposed linkages.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with fewer than 500 miles (805 kilometers) on the clock, the Subaru-powered 914 is currently going for $30,000 after 12 bids. The auction ends in five days, on Wednesday, August 24th, at 8:35 PM.