C8 Corvette Z06 Fuel Economy Revealed by the Gas-Guzzler Tax

Redesigned with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 for the 2023 model year, the Z06 isn’t affordable. Sans the $1,395 destination, the golden bowtie is asking $105,000 for the 1LZ Coupe. Optional extras are plentiful, to say the least, starting with the $8,995 Z07 Performance Package.
This option requires the customer to pick either T0F or T0G, regular production order codes that stand for the $8,495 Carbon Aero Package in Carbon Flash or $10,495 Carbon Aero Package in Visible Carbon Fiber.
C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) member D'z Ridez has discovered that $3,000 is the gas-guzzler tax for either carbon-fiber aerodynamic package. If you prefer your all-new Z06 without them, prepare to pony up $2,600.
A surcharge added to the suggested retail price of any car with poor fuel economy ratings, the gas-guzzler tax was passed in 1978 with the Energy Tax Act. Somewhat curious, the gas-guzzler tax doesn’t apply to pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and minivans. Only applicable to passenger cars, the surcharge comes into effect if your car’s fuel economy is lower than 22.5 miles per gallon (that would be 10.45 liters per 100 kilometers).
The $2,600 tax applies to cars rated 17.5 but lower than 18.5 mpg (between 13.4 and 12.7 l/100 km) on the combined test cycle, which pretty much confirms that the non-aero Z06 drinks up a lot of high-octane fuel.
The $3,000 tax, which applies to the aero-equipped Z06, stands for at least 16.5 but less than 17.5 mpg (between 14.2 and 13.4 l/100 km). Chevrolet hasn’t yet published the fuel economy numbers for the redesigned Z06.
By comparison, the small block-engined Stingray is EPA-rated 19 miles per gallon (nearly 12.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. On that note, the Environmental Protection Agency highlights that the average 2022 vehicle gets 27 miles per gallon (8.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
