Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale-Inspired Model Set to Debut Next Year, Alfa Boss Claims

Alfa Romeo is set to only offer EVs by 2027, but it still plans to launch a couple of interesting ICE vehicles before then. Despite the fact that we have yet to see a prototype being tested on public roads just yet, Alfa Romeo is allegedly developing a sports car with an internal combustion engine that will be revealed next year.
Mind you, this is not just a rumor, but information that comes straight from the company's Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Philippe Imparato. According to Alfa Romeo's boss, the car should be revealed in the first half of 2023, and it will be inspired by historic models, such as the 33 Stradale.
The latter was launched back in 1967 and is still considered one of the most beautiful cars in the world, as well as one of the world's first supercars.
The boss of Alfa Romeo has also noted that he has two scenarios for the vehicle, with one being full ICE, while the other is full-on EV. We should get to see a concept version or a preview of the production car this November.
As Jean-Philippe Imparato noted in an interview with the folks at Auto Express, the vehicle will be "very exciting, very selective, very expensive." In other words, it sounds like a stone's throw away from being a new supercar.
It is important to underline the fact that the boss of Alfa Romeo explained that they have surprising proposals planned for the next two years, and not all of them will be full EV.
With that in mind, it would be reasonable to believe that the vehicle in question might come with a powerful engine placed behind the passenger compartment, just like on the 4C.
Another thing to expect is the deployment of carbon fiber, at least for the chassis, implementing a low and curvy front, a low roof, and muscular rear wheel arches. With that description in place, you may dream of the modern equivalent of the 33 Stradale.
