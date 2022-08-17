Supercharged 5.7L HEMI-Swapped 1964 Dodge Power Wagon Is Badass Personified

Sold for a whopping $275,000 on Bring a Trailer one year ago, chassis number 2261321869 isn’t your average truck. Originally a good ol' Power Wagon, the one-of-one rig is rocking a shortened chassis from a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Mega Cab 4x4, as well as a Kore Performance lift kit.
The conversion was started by ICON of California, then completed by LaBrecque Autocraft of Connecticut. Since its purchase in August 2021, the current owner has added 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometers) on the clock. He also installed power door locks and addressed a few electrical gremlins.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with 4,336 miles (6,978 kilometers), the rust-free restomod is fitted with Fox shock absorbers, four-wheel disc brakes, limited-slip diffs fore and aft, 37-inch Nitto mud-terrain boots, 18-inch Fuel wheels, aftermarket bumpers and lights, and an alligator-print vinyl roof.
The Sweptline crew-cab pickup also benefits from bi-tone upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a thumpin’ subwoofer, air conditioning, as well as power windows. The integrated front winch is complemented by a black grille, side steps, mirrors, and badging. A custom-fabricated release for the tailgate adds to the specialness of this build, which features hot-wound coil springs and red brake calipers that squeeze on drilled-and-slotted rotors.
Alligator-print inserts work together nicely with the black leather upholstery. A four-spoke steering wheel from the peeps at Forever Sharp is mounted on a Flaming River tilting steering column that integrates the shifter of the five-speed automatic transmission. The extremely tasteful steering wheel frames Classic Instruments gauges for the pickup truck's speed, engine speed, fuel level, battery voltage, coolant temperature, and oil pressure.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 hiding under the hood comes from the donor chassis. A Magnuson supercharger thrones over it. Highlights further include JBA headers, Flowmaster mufflers, iridium plugs, performance fuel injectors, a conical filter, and the Bouchillon Performance Engineering computer.
A dual-range transfer case helps the five-speed automatic box deliver the oomph to either the rear or all four wheels. The front and rear diffs flaunt 4.10:1 final-drive ratios, which are perfect for this application, more so after you see 37 by 12.50 inches written on the sidewall of those M/Ts.
With six days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, the one-off commission is currently going for $125,000 after no fewer than four bids. The pickup is offered with an Oregon title that lists the vehicle as a 1963 Dodge.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with 4,336 miles (6,978 kilometers), the rust-free restomod is fitted with Fox shock absorbers, four-wheel disc brakes, limited-slip diffs fore and aft, 37-inch Nitto mud-terrain boots, 18-inch Fuel wheels, aftermarket bumpers and lights, and an alligator-print vinyl roof.
The Sweptline crew-cab pickup also benefits from bi-tone upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a thumpin’ subwoofer, air conditioning, as well as power windows. The integrated front winch is complemented by a black grille, side steps, mirrors, and badging. A custom-fabricated release for the tailgate adds to the specialness of this build, which features hot-wound coil springs and red brake calipers that squeeze on drilled-and-slotted rotors.
Alligator-print inserts work together nicely with the black leather upholstery. A four-spoke steering wheel from the peeps at Forever Sharp is mounted on a Flaming River tilting steering column that integrates the shifter of the five-speed automatic transmission. The extremely tasteful steering wheel frames Classic Instruments gauges for the pickup truck's speed, engine speed, fuel level, battery voltage, coolant temperature, and oil pressure.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 hiding under the hood comes from the donor chassis. A Magnuson supercharger thrones over it. Highlights further include JBA headers, Flowmaster mufflers, iridium plugs, performance fuel injectors, a conical filter, and the Bouchillon Performance Engineering computer.
A dual-range transfer case helps the five-speed automatic box deliver the oomph to either the rear or all four wheels. The front and rear diffs flaunt 4.10:1 final-drive ratios, which are perfect for this application, more so after you see 37 by 12.50 inches written on the sidewall of those M/Ts.
With six days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, the one-off commission is currently going for $125,000 after no fewer than four bids. The pickup is offered with an Oregon title that lists the vehicle as a 1963 Dodge.