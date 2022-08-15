SAIC Maxus T90EV Chinese Electric Pickup Truck Goes on Sale in the UK

£49,950 converts to $60,310 at current exchange rates, which is plenty of money for a new car. That’s also the price of a Chinese electric truck produced by SAIC, the first zero-emission pickup in the United Kingdom.
If the design seems familiar to you, that’s because the Maxus T90EV is based on the Maxus T90. The more affordable Maxus T70 is known as the MG Extender in the United Kingdom and Chevrolet S10 Max in Mexico.
5,365 millimeters long, the boringly-named pickup is much obliged to carry 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) in the bed. Good for 220 miles (354 kilometers) of driving range on the WLTP’s combined test cycle, the T90EV is scheduled to arrive at British dealers in the first quarter of 2023.
Although no images of the interior were released on the Chinese automaker’s British website, SAIC waxes lyrical about a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 12- and 220-volt power outlets are standard, along with manual air conditioning, six-way power adjustable front seats, faux leather, and a polyurethane steering wheel. It’s a pretty weird mix of materials and features, but on the other hand, SAIC had to cheap out on many things in order to keep the starting price of the UK's first electric pickup at under £50k.
Halogen headlights are complemented by LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Pictured on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 245/65 rubber boots, the Maxus T90EV also rocks side-curtain airbags for both the front and rear occupants, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers, leaf springs for the rear axle, and an 88.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Braked towing capacity is listed as 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), and DC charging from 20 to 80 percent takes in the ballpark of 45 minutes. In terms of extras, the Maxus T90EV can be spruced up with a topper, a tow bar, all-terrain rubber boots, a front-bumper winch pack, and a stainless sport bar.
5,365 millimeters long, the boringly-named pickup is much obliged to carry 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) in the bed. Good for 220 miles (354 kilometers) of driving range on the WLTP’s combined test cycle, the T90EV is scheduled to arrive at British dealers in the first quarter of 2023.
Although no images of the interior were released on the Chinese automaker’s British website, SAIC waxes lyrical about a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 12- and 220-volt power outlets are standard, along with manual air conditioning, six-way power adjustable front seats, faux leather, and a polyurethane steering wheel. It’s a pretty weird mix of materials and features, but on the other hand, SAIC had to cheap out on many things in order to keep the starting price of the UK's first electric pickup at under £50k.
Halogen headlights are complemented by LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Pictured on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 245/65 rubber boots, the Maxus T90EV also rocks side-curtain airbags for both the front and rear occupants, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers, leaf springs for the rear axle, and an 88.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Braked towing capacity is listed as 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), and DC charging from 20 to 80 percent takes in the ballpark of 45 minutes. In terms of extras, the Maxus T90EV can be spruced up with a topper, a tow bar, all-terrain rubber boots, a front-bumper winch pack, and a stainless sport bar.