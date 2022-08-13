1957 Volkswagen Pickup Shorty Is Useless and Strangely Adorable

Shortening the wheelbase may seem like a strange way to customize a car, but I've seen a few of them in the past. This 1971 Plymouth Duster is one of them, but there are quite a few Chevy Tri-Fives with extremely short wheelbases out there. But how about a Volkswagen Bus shorty? If you haven't seen one yet, here's a pickup conversion that's useless and strangely adorable at the same time.
Depending on where you stand on shorty conversions, this old-school bug will make or ruin your day. But no matter what you think about it, whoever built this mini pickup did a great job. Because this thing looks flawless from bumper to bumper and rocks a perfect paint job.
It's pretty much a proper restoration with a big chunk of the wheelbase removed in the process. And the cool thing about it is that the owner repainted it in the original Chestnut over Sealing Wax Red. And the interior looks just as pretty, with black upholstery providing a classy contrast with the red lower dashboard and pillars.
The package is rounded off by a rust-free body and chassis and a mostly clean engine bay that appears to house the original flat-four engine. Being a 1957 version, it should sport a 1.2-liter (73-cubic-inch) mill rated at a puny 30 horsepower. Well, with the pickup now half the original size, getting up to decent speed should be easier.
All told, the pickup is pretty much useless now as far as hauling capacity goes, but it should grab a lot of attention at the local cars and coffee. The seller claims it "stole the show" at such an even a few years ago and says it's great for "advertising your business."
If you agree or if you just fancy a weird but adorable build, this bug is located in New Hampshire and listed on Hemmings with an asking price of $32,500. That's a lot of dough for a butchered classic, but the seller is entertaining offers.
What do you think? Is this a cool take on the VW Bus or a ruined classic that should be hidden for eternity? Let me know in the comments.
