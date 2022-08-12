2023 Mitsubishi Triton Won’t Receive V6 Power

Known as Triton over in Australia, the mid-size truck that Europeans refer to as L200 is getting a bit long in the tooth. Mitsubishi launched the fifth-generation truck in 2014 for the 2015 model year, and since then, it outlived its Fiat Fullback badge-engineered sibling. Also known as the Mitsubishi Strada in the Philippines and Ram 1200 in the United Arab Emirates, the pickup is due for a redesign in the first half of 2023.

12 photos