2023 Mitsubishi Triton Won’t Receive V6 Power

Known as Triton over in Australia, the mid-size truck that Europeans refer to as L200 is getting a bit long in the tooth. Mitsubishi launched the fifth-generation truck in 2014 for the 2015 model year, and since then, it outlived its Fiat Fullback badge-engineered sibling. Also known as the Mitsubishi Strada in the Philippines and Ram 1200 in the United Arab Emirates, the pickup is due for a redesign in the first half of 2023.
Spied on a couple of occasions already, the Japanese pickup won’t receive a six-cylinder engine option. "ICEs are becoming increasingly harder to engineer because the emissions regulations are getting tighter and tighter,” said Mitsubishi Australia’s senior manager of product strategy. “Diesels run on a knife’s edge to balance emissions, drivability, combustion noise, all those factors,” Owen Thomson told our friends at CarSales.com.au.
It's pretty safe to assume that Mitsubishi will keep using four-cylinder diesels in this part of the world. Given that Ford has a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 available in the Ranger, the Japanese automaker is expected to add some kind of hybrid powertrain that would close the gap to the Power Stroke.
The Blue Oval’s lump cranks out 247 horsepower (184 kW) at 3,250 revolutions per minute and a beefy 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) from merely 1,750 through 2,250 revolutions per minute. In combination with a ten-speed automatic transmission, it’s easy to understand the Australian public’s appetite for the six-cylinder turbo diesel of the T6.2 Ranger.
Owen Thomson made the rounds last year when he stopped short of confirming a plug-in hybrid. But looking at the bigger picture, plug-in hybrid wouldn’t be ideal in a pickup that already lags behind the competition in terms of maximum towing. The 2022 model year Mitsubishi Triton for Australia makes do with 3,100 kilograms (make that 6,834 pounds) compared to the segment’s 3,500-kg (7,716-lbs) golden standard.
Obviously enough, the higher-capacity battery pack of a plug-in hybrid would affect both towing capacity and payload. That’s why both Ford and Toyota offer hybrid options in the F-150 and Tundra rather than PHEVs.
On that note, the 2023 Mitsubishi Triton will serve as the basis of the next-generation Nissan Navara. Joined at the hip to the Frontier for South America, the Navara was in Europe back in 2021 due to worsening sales.
