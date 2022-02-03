Lowered GMC Sierra “Shorty” Hits a CGI Sweet Spot With Red-Tinted Carbon Body

Just recently, GMC’s modern set pieces are seemingly coming out of a shadow cone. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Sometimes there is even a combination of both.
Many will probably argue against it. But some GMC models deserve the same level of attention and praise as their Chevy counterparts. Luckily, interest is resurgent for GMC-based projects across the automotive field. Both the real and imaginary ones.
For example, the vinyl wrap masters from MetroWrapz recently helped us visualize how a GMC Yukon switched from white to Dead Matte Black in a Rose Gold Chrome CGI moment. One virtual artist even wanted to give us quick murdered-out aftermarket ideas against a wintery backdrop that showed the North remembers Yukon’s name origin.
No worries, the GMC Sierra is also front and center as of late. The folks at Flat Out Autos just presented – with a pixel master’s help – their vision for yet another two-door SUV based on the 1500 pickup truck. As for the CGI-exclusive realm, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has decided to recall a very cool Chevy OBS youngtimer. With a modern GMC “Shorty” Sierra twist.
Back late 2020 (so, do not mistake it for the more recent blue pill/red pill Chevy OBS with Lambo traits), the pixel master decided to experiment with colored carbon fiber textures. The result was a mesmerizing C10 with a blue-tinted carbon-fiber body. Now, possibly upon popular request, the CGI time has come to apply “that same recipe with a modern shorty truck.” And, it turns out, the author loves Sierra’s styling.
The result is equally spellbinding. And we can all play the Matrix pun once again, asking which of these CGI pills looks better: the blue Chevy OBS or the crimson GMC Sierra “Shorty?” For me, it might have been almost impossible to decide if not for the cool Work Meister S1R and the equally lowered stance.
