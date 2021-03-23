Hellcat-Swapped 1968 Dodge Power Wagon Flexes 37" BFGoodrich M/T Rubber

Produced from 1945 to 1980, the original versions of the Dodge Power Wagon are highly popular with the restomodding crowd. This particular example, a 1968 model, takes restomodding to the next level with a bucketload of mods that include a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8.
Capable of 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft, the HEMI crate engine alone costs in the ballpark of $18,000 excluding the FEAD kit and wiring kit. Instead of a ZF 8HP-based TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic, the company responsible for this one-off build picked a General Motors transmission in the form of the 4L80-E.
The electronically-controlled auto spins Currie 60 VXR axles with one-ton knuckles, an Advance Adapters Atlas transfer case, and 37-inch by 12.5-inch tires from BFGoodrich. The mud-terrains are wrapped around Forgeline wheels backed up by Baer brakes all around. Now riding on Roadster Shop’s RS4 chassis, the Power Wagon brings the point home with an ARB on-board air compressor and an electric winch supplied by Warn.
“It’s ready to rock on whatever surface you can throw at it,” said Roadster Shop about their gentle giant, which also incorporates Fox shocks. 2.5- by 10-inch coil-over remote reservoir emulsion shocks, to be more precise. Moving on to the pickup’s interior, a Kicker Audio sound system opens the list of goodies. Custom woodgrain, stainless-steel garnish, a cowhide-wrapped bench, and an 8,000-rpm tachometer are also worthy of mention.
And finally, take a minute to admire the off-road truck’s exterior. Roadster Shop went for the patina-infused look because “every dent, scrape, and scuff mark tells a story of the history and life lived with this '68 Power Wagon.”
Roadster Shop didn't mention a single word about expenses, but the upgrades and labor that went into this amazing rig are certain to cost more than a brand-new Ram TRX. As a brief refresher, the F-150 Raptor-rivaling model starts at $69,995 excluding destination charge and options.
