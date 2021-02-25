Roadster Shop 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Flaunts Mercury Racing SB4 7.0-Liter V8 Swap

Introduced in 1966 for the 1967 model year, the first generation of the Camaro is up there with the best ponies in the pantheon of American muscle. The 396 engine with 375 horsepower and the 302 engine with approximately 400 horsepower are highly collectible in this day and age, but not everyone likes the Camaro stock.
Take, for instance, this pro-touring build from Roadster Shop. Instead of a good ol’ Chevy motor, this one-off restomod rocks a boat engine from Mercury Racing. Codenamed SB4, the dual-overhead powerplant revs to 8,000 rpm, features a compression ratio of 11.7 to 1, and flexes 750 hp.
Revealed in November 2016 at the 50th Anniversary SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the no-nonsense engine comes as a kit that includes all the necessary belts, idlers, pulleys, fasteners, and brackets in addition to the power steering pump. The air-conditioning compressor and alternator are aftermarket units. Behind the engine, you’ll find a Tremec T-56 manual transmission with a QuickTime bell housing and a Ford 9.0-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.
The free-breathing mill sounds nothing like the original 327 that came from the factory. According to Scott, the owner, his pride and joy used to feature a Powerglide transmission, 14-inch steelies, 70/14 tires, and Ermine White paintwork over a gold interior. Nothing from that list survived the one-of-a-kind restomod, which is topped by metallic blue paint over a black cabin.
Now rolling on 18- by 9.5-inch and 19- by 11.5-inch Forgeline wheels with 265/35 and 325/30 rubber, the Camaro sits atop a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis. It starts at $10,795, excluding items such as the motor mounts, which goes to show that we’re looking at a no-expense-spared brawny boy.
Stopping power comes courtesy of 14-inch Baer drilled rotors and body-color calipers. Opening the door, the first thing you’ll notice is the bolstering on the seats. Sparco harnesses, a roll cage, Dakota Digital gauges, a cue-ball shifter, and touchscreen infotainment sum up this amazing ride.
Revealed in November 2016 at the 50th Anniversary SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the no-nonsense engine comes as a kit that includes all the necessary belts, idlers, pulleys, fasteners, and brackets in addition to the power steering pump. The air-conditioning compressor and alternator are aftermarket units. Behind the engine, you’ll find a Tremec T-56 manual transmission with a QuickTime bell housing and a Ford 9.0-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.
The free-breathing mill sounds nothing like the original 327 that came from the factory. According to Scott, the owner, his pride and joy used to feature a Powerglide transmission, 14-inch steelies, 70/14 tires, and Ermine White paintwork over a gold interior. Nothing from that list survived the one-of-a-kind restomod, which is topped by metallic blue paint over a black cabin.
Now rolling on 18- by 9.5-inch and 19- by 11.5-inch Forgeline wheels with 265/35 and 325/30 rubber, the Camaro sits atop a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis. It starts at $10,795, excluding items such as the motor mounts, which goes to show that we’re looking at a no-expense-spared brawny boy.
Stopping power comes courtesy of 14-inch Baer drilled rotors and body-color calipers. Opening the door, the first thing you’ll notice is the bolstering on the seats. Sparco harnesses, a roll cage, Dakota Digital gauges, a cue-ball shifter, and touchscreen infotainment sum up this amazing ride.