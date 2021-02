Roadster Shop 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Flaunts Mercury Racing SB4 7.0-Liter V8 Swap

Take, for instance, this pro-touring build from Roadster Shop . Instead of a good ol’ Chevy motor, this one-off restomod rocks a boat engine from Mercury Racing . Codenamed SB4, the dual-overhead powerplant revs to 8,000 rpm, features a compression ratio of 11.7 to 1, and flexes 750 hp.Revealed in November 2016 at the 50th Anniversary SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the no-nonsense engine comes as a kit that includes all the necessary belts, idlers, pulleys, fasteners, and brackets in addition to the power steering pump. The air-conditioning compressor and alternator are aftermarket units. Behind the engine, you’ll find a Tremec T-56 manual transmission with a QuickTime bell housing and a Ford 9.0-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.The free-breathing mill sounds nothing like the original 327 that came from the factory. According to Scott, the owner, his pride and joy used to feature a Powerglide transmission, 14-inch steelies, 70/14 tires, and Ermine White paintwork over a gold interior. Nothing from that list survived the one-of-a-kind restomod, which is topped by metallic blue paint over a black cabin.Now rolling on 18- by 9.5-inch and 19- by 11.5-inch Forgeline wheels with 265/35 and 325/30 rubber, the Camaro sits atop a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis. It starts at $10,795, excluding items such as the motor mounts, which goes to show that we’re looking at a no-expense-spared brawny boy.Stopping power comes courtesy of 14-inch Baer drilled rotors and body-color calipers. Opening the door, the first thing you’ll notice is the bolstering on the seats. Sparco harnesses, a roll cage, Dakota Digital gauges, a cue-ball shifter, and touchscreen infotainment sum up this amazing ride.