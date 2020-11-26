Ready, Set, Bolt On Your '70-'81 Camaro or Firebird to the All-New SPEC Chassis

General Motors had so much faith in its F-body RWD pony car architecture it allowed the platform to survive for a couple of years into the 21st century, even though it was first introduced back in 1967. Still, many Camaro or Firebird aficionados know very well it’s not to be trusted anymore, as modern standards have gone up a notch or two. But what happens when you want the vintage styling and some current performance without too much hustle?!
Proper restomods are so expensive because the work involved with every project basically turns each and every car into a bespoke vehicle. On the other hand, when budgets are tighter and time constraints apply, one can always use dedicated solutions.
For example, Illinois-based Roadster Shop has recently introduced their own answer to the conundrum – the SPEC chassis for the second-generation (1970 - 1981) Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. They have also decided to highlight the work they’ve done so far in the video embedded below – which also serves as an appetizer for their own build.
We like the approach as they're offering the new SPEC chassis to anyone interested while also being the first clients, as they have started work on a white and blue-striped 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The choice is very particular indeed, and they opted against a Chevy Camaro for simple, yet totally understandable, sentimental reasons.
Having a father who used to own a 1970 Trans Am with a white body and blue stripes is always a great incentive to fulfill a childhood dream of one day having one in the garage as well. The conversion to their all-new SPEC chassis is not yet complete, but we’re eagerly awaiting the moment we get to see the car tear up the tarmac for the first time.
Until that moment arrives, we’re left with the new chassis for the Camaro and Firebird, which is being highlighted in the presentation as a great and, more importantly, modular offer. That’s because the SPEC is a bolt-on solution capable of handling a great variety of engine and transmission options without the need for additional body modifications.
As such, it can fit any of GM’s LS and LT engines and a roster of transmissions (via adjustable mount) while retaining the car’s factory subframe in the back. Heck, it even comes with an associated body mount kit and can fit a three-inch exhaust system thanks to the integration of a special 19-gallon gasoline tank made of stainless steel.
Pricing kicks off at $11,995, but you can easily go overboard with the invoice because the Roadster Shop has an exceedingly long list of goodies that can be added for extra charge.
For example, Illinois-based Roadster Shop has recently introduced their own answer to the conundrum – the SPEC chassis for the second-generation (1970 - 1981) Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. They have also decided to highlight the work they’ve done so far in the video embedded below – which also serves as an appetizer for their own build.
We like the approach as they're offering the new SPEC chassis to anyone interested while also being the first clients, as they have started work on a white and blue-striped 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The choice is very particular indeed, and they opted against a Chevy Camaro for simple, yet totally understandable, sentimental reasons.
Having a father who used to own a 1970 Trans Am with a white body and blue stripes is always a great incentive to fulfill a childhood dream of one day having one in the garage as well. The conversion to their all-new SPEC chassis is not yet complete, but we’re eagerly awaiting the moment we get to see the car tear up the tarmac for the first time.
Until that moment arrives, we’re left with the new chassis for the Camaro and Firebird, which is being highlighted in the presentation as a great and, more importantly, modular offer. That’s because the SPEC is a bolt-on solution capable of handling a great variety of engine and transmission options without the need for additional body modifications.
As such, it can fit any of GM’s LS and LT engines and a roster of transmissions (via adjustable mount) while retaining the car’s factory subframe in the back. Heck, it even comes with an associated body mount kit and can fit a three-inch exhaust system thanks to the integration of a special 19-gallon gasoline tank made of stainless steel.
Pricing kicks off at $11,995, but you can easily go overboard with the invoice because the Roadster Shop has an exceedingly long list of goodies that can be added for extra charge.