2021 Ram TRX Fuel Economy Revealed, Gas-Guzzling Truck Drinks 12 MPG Combined

At the media event for the TRX, the Ram brand has also confirmed how much dinosaur juice the Helltruck likes to drink. As the headline implies, 12 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle (19.6 l/100 km) is abysmal by all accounts.
The highway and city ratings are 14 and 12 miles per gallon, respectively, translating to 16.8 and 19.6 liters per 100 kilometers. It’s impossible to sugarcoat this pickup’s thirst for gasoline, and if you were wondering, no other Hellcat-engined model is this thirsty. For reference, the combined rating for the Demon is 16 miles to the gallon while the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can’t do better than 13 miles per gallon.
The TRX comes with a 33-gallon tank, and you probably know what that means. Filled to the brim, this bad boy will burn through that gasoline in 396 miles (637 kilometers) if you drive it as gingerly as the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to do.
Be that as it may, the Bugatti Divo is the worst offender with 10 miles per gallon or 23.5 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined driving cycle. Having mentioned these gas-guzzling vehicles, a question must be posed. More to the point, what did you expect from a vehicle as heavy as the TRX?
6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms) is a lot of heft, far more than other versions of the Ram 1500. Part of the reason the TRX is this ponderous is the frame, which is composed of thicker high-strength steel and fully-boxed side rails. We also have to mention the full-floating shafts for the Dana 60 rear axle, an independent suspension system up front, a full-time active transfer case, as well as two locking differentials.
On the other hand, did you know that Ram has actually saved a little weight here and there? The hood and tailgate are both aluminum, and this material is also used for the transmission cross-members, control arms, engine and transmission skid plates, as well as the steering system’s gear. The fender flares also happen to be composite, and their role is to accommodate the 325/65/R18 all-terrain rubber from Goodyear.
The TRX comes with a 33-gallon tank, and you probably know what that means. Filled to the brim, this bad boy will burn through that gasoline in 396 miles (637 kilometers) if you drive it as gingerly as the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to do.
Be that as it may, the Bugatti Divo is the worst offender with 10 miles per gallon or 23.5 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined driving cycle. Having mentioned these gas-guzzling vehicles, a question must be posed. More to the point, what did you expect from a vehicle as heavy as the TRX?
6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms) is a lot of heft, far more than other versions of the Ram 1500. Part of the reason the TRX is this ponderous is the frame, which is composed of thicker high-strength steel and fully-boxed side rails. We also have to mention the full-floating shafts for the Dana 60 rear axle, an independent suspension system up front, a full-time active transfer case, as well as two locking differentials.
On the other hand, did you know that Ram has actually saved a little weight here and there? The hood and tailgate are both aluminum, and this material is also used for the transmission cross-members, control arms, engine and transmission skid plates, as well as the steering system’s gear. The fender flares also happen to be composite, and their role is to accommodate the 325/65/R18 all-terrain rubber from Goodyear.