Hellcat-Swapped Bentley Turbo R Design Study Isn’t Your Average Luxobarge

One of the most underrated Bentleys ever entitled to wear a license plate, the Turbo R is a classic back home in the United Kingdom for two reasons. First of all, it features a huge V8 with a thumpin’ great boosty snail for bigger bangs. And secondly, the R stands for… wait for it… roadholding.
Compared to the Bentley Mulsanne Turbo from that era, the Turbo R received stiffer anti-roll bars (100 percent up front and 60 percent out back), increased damping, and a Panhard rod that reduces the side-to-side movement in the corners. Only the spring rates were left untouched because the luxurious sedan weighs a whopping 2,450 kilograms or 5,401 pounds.
Reimagined with modern appointments by automotive concepts artist Abimelec Arellano, the restomod in the photo gallery loses the L-series V8 in favor of the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Inspired by the American muscle car, Air Catcher-like intakes are integrated into both headlight assemblies of the Bentley.
Priced from $20,215 at the time of writing, the “Hellcrate” as Mopar likes to call the crate engine is much obliged to crank out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. Quite an upgrade over the 420 horsepower and 634 pound-feet (861 Nm) of the Turbo RT Mulliner, don’t you think? The pixel wizard’s digital tuning spree doesn’t stop here, though.
Lowered on air suspension, this Turbo R features two-tone Rotiform 10-spoke wheels, super-sticky rubber accommodated by flared wheel arches, side mirrors from the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Bentayga interior pieces that include the four-spoke steering wheel, stalks, and ventilated front seats.
“This is a Bentley I’d love to drive, not just look at,” said Abimelec about his green-over-tan creation. Modeled in Blender, rendered in Keyshot, and tweaked in Photoshop, the closest real-world equivalent to this Hellcat-swapped Turbo R is the Icon 4x4 Derelict 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.
