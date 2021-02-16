1965 Porsche 356 Restomod Rendered Onto 1985 Carrera Chassis, Will Get Made

Ask any Porsche historian, and they’ll tell you that the 356 is one of the most iconic models ever produced by Porsche. It was Porsche’s first-ever production automobile, a car meant to be nimble and lightweight from the get-go.
Built between 1948 and 1965, the Porsche 356 was available as a two-door coupe, two-door convertible, and a two-door roadster, featuring a rear-engine/rear-wheel drive setup. Four distinct series were made in the 356 A, 356 B, and finally the 356 C, all of them distinguished by various aesthetic upgrades.
This restomod, though, is a whole different beast. Designed by Bo Zolland, it is visibly larger than the original 356, with the two having been rendered side by side for good measure. The styling is also noticeably different. Here, we’re dealing with a wider and longer car, which almost looks more “Gotham City” as opposed to anything else. It’s very Art Deco, in a way.
More specifically, the render features longer and more pronounced fenders compared to the original car, a more modern bumper, double grilles on top of the engine cover (instead of one), plus a pair of new taillights that appear more elongated.
The artist used several wheel models for the drawings, some of which are Porsche 993 Turbo wheels, offering a modern flair. Still, if we had to choose, we’d rather see this car with those iconic wire wheels, also present in the renderings. It just fits the design much better.
356 Restomod will actually be brought to life by a coachbuilder in Poland, although there’s no telling how long it will take until the project is finished.
It will, of course, be a one-off car, built using a lot of aluminum and carbon fiber. It will ride on a mid-80s 911 donor chassis, featuring a lightly-modded 3.0-liter Carrera engine with roughly 270 hp, as well as a Bilstein suspension and 993 brakes.
