Dodge Charger "Mopar Wagon" Looks Like a Hemi Hauler in Polished Rendering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) With the engine still in its original location (something you can't take for granted when discussing such a wild proposal), the upper section of the vehicle has been modded to heaven/hell and back (it all depends on whether you fancy such transformations or not).Nevertheless, instead of an all-out shooting brake/wagon conversion that would also redefine the luggage compartment, this looks more like somebody wanted a quick fix, chopping off the original roof and adding one of the quirkiest hardtop's we've seen. Still, we feel the nickname we delivered in the title is fitting.Regardless, digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who has worked on this project before, also covered other sides of the body. So, while the scallops defining the doors of the second-generation Charger are clearly visible, so is the widebody kit, which is mixed with an air dam the side of America.As for the redefined road connection, which mixes a noticeable (and asymmetrical) ride height drop with custom wheels and tires, it seems like the obvious thing to do for such a project.And we haven't even reached the most radical part of the transformation, which involves the exposed rear posterior. Mixing the exhaust tips linked to the now-supercharged HEMI with a meaty rear diff and other goodies, this is obviously inspired by the iconic Porsche 917 race car, as the artist also mentions in the Instagram post below.Returning to the point made in the intro, you might have something to worry about after all, but only if you identify as a purist. That's because, in today's social media world, which is populated by ever-more-extreme builds, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see some eccentric aficionado turning these pixels into metal.