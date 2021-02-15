Audi Quattro Floating Above the Rocks Is Airlifted in Sublime Rendering

5 Florida Man Drives New Corvette Stingray Into Ditch, Can’t Say We’re Surprised

4 1981 Chevy El Camino Royal Knight Sounds More Spectacular Than It Actually Is

2 Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible Can Be Yours With No Waiting Period

More on this:

Barn-Find 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible Offered at No Reserve

One of the most celebrated muscle cars of the 1960s, the Chevelle SS is hugely popular even today over its big-block motor and timeless exterior styling. A burbly to affordable performance, the Super Sport was also offered as a convertible with a manually-operated soft top. 15 photos



Offered by "sotaboyz" with a clean title, the Super Sport in the photo gallery is one of 3,307 convertibles manufactured that year. The car spent many years in a barn in Helena, Montana where the selling vendor found it with a numbers-matching 396 engine, M21 transmission, and 12-bolt Posi.



“She even boasts her original super-rare LIST-3837 Holley four-barrel carburetor,” which has been professionally rebuilt in preparation for the sale. A true 138xx series based on the VIN stamping on the engine block, the open-top bruiser still features the F-1 Marina Blue original paintwork.



There are, however, a few problems that need to be taken into consideration before making an offer. Currently sitting at $30,100 after 18 bids, the Super Sport exhibits some body damage after someone backed up into the car at some point in the past. A simple glance at the third member reveals a slightly oily differential, the exhaust has to be replaced, and the floor could use anti-rust coating or a ground-up restoration with brand-new metal.



On the upside, the tachometer still works and the dashboard is free of cracks. When all is said and done, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more solid example of the 1967 drop-top Chevelle SS 396 with all-original everything.



Compared to the 375-horsepower HP on tap. Bodied by the Fisher coachbuilding division of General Motors, chassis number 138677Z149194 was assembled at the Fremont facility where Tesla currently produces the Model 3, Y, S, and X. Up for auction at no reserve on eBay , this fellow is one of approximately 400,000 Chevelles produced in 1967.Offered by "sotaboyz" with a clean title, the Super Sport in the photo gallery is one of 3,307 convertibles manufactured that year. The car spent many years in a barn in Helena, Montana where the selling vendor found it with a numbers-matching 396 engine, M21 transmission, and 12-bolt Posi.“She even boasts her original super-rare LIST-3837 Holley four-barrel carburetor,” which has been professionally rebuilt in preparation for the sale. A true 138xx series based on the VIN stamping on the engine block, the open-top bruiser still features the F-1 Marina Blue original paintwork.There are, however, a few problems that need to be taken into consideration before making an offer. Currently sitting at $30,100 after 18 bids, the Super Sport exhibits some body damage after someone backed up into the car at some point in the past. A simple glance at the third member reveals a slightly oily differential, the exhaust has to be replaced, and the floor could use anti-rust coating or a ground-up restoration with brand-new metal.On the upside, the tachometer still works and the dashboard is free of cracks. When all is said and done, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more solid example of the 1967 drop-top Chevelle SS 396 with all-original everything.Compared to the 375-horsepower L37 engine , which was exclusive to the Z16 package, this 'Velle is rocking the Turbo-Jet V8 with 350on tap.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.