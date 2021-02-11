Dodge Challenger Redesign Shows Futuristic Styling, Massive Crosshair Grille

Ah, the life of a Dodge designer working on the Challenger - some might believe this is an easy task, but why do you think it's easy to play with same shape for over fifteen years (the concept previewing the modern muscle car was showcased at the 2006 NAIAS)? Regardless, one of social media's top digital artists has now taken on the task to give the big coupe its next facelift in a captivating independent rendering.
As clearly indicated by the hood and by Yasid Oozeear, the London-based pixel master responsible for the work, the starting point was the now-retired Challenger SRT Demon, whose 840 horsepower might and (not that easy to achieve) 9.65s quarter-mile time have yet to be matched by any other factory offering in this segment, be it with a Dodge badge or not.
The most important transformation targets the front end. To be more precise, the Challenger is the only vehicle in the brand's modern history to have skipped the carmaker's crosshair grille (the element is being phased out on new models, but this is another story for another time), and yet this digital effort changes that via the lower grille, which is linked to the air dam.
Look above and you'll find straightforward SRT branding on the upper grille, while the LED headlights, with their vertical arrangement and oval shape, are quite a departure from the current setup.
The front splitter is part of an aggressive aero treatment that also includes the rear diffuser, as well as the generously-sized rear window spoiler.
The Demon came with a widebody from the factory, but this proposal dials that up to eleven, relying on massive overfenders to do so.
Especially given the yellow front end, which the artist lists as a nod to the 1968-introduced Porsche 908 racecar, you might be surprised to notice this machine doesn't come with a ducktail spoiler, even though the enthusiasts does mention Donald Duck in the comments section of the Insta post below.
Meanwhile, in the real world, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has mentioned that electrification can keep the muscle car genre alive, even though we need more clues to know if we should expect a mild-hybrid setup or look at the other end of the scale where all-electric vehicles such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover can be found.
