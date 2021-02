Hemi Cuda "Supercharged Sam" Is a Whole Lotta Muscle in Outlaw Rendering

The artist in question is Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a 25-year-old whose pixel adventures range from imagining future muscle cars like this Cyberpunked Dodge Charger to introducing a Duesenberg hot rod , which was a first even for the virtual world.And you'll have to fight your brain a little bit before becoming convinced these are not photographs, but there's no reason to fret - nobody messed with one of the just 108 units of the hardtop Hemi Cuda built for the 1971 model year, which is the machine sitting before us.With that out of the way, it's impossible to overlook the massive Roots blower (hat and all) assisting the 426 HEMI, which inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title. Oh, and the now-pierced cowl hood is on the house. Not that the iconic motor would need any help: while this was rated at 425 hp from the factory, the number was considered to be on the conservative side, albeit with this being the gross rating, which didn't involve full exhaust or other engine-driven accessories.Given all the extra muscle brought by the forced induction, the rear axle had to be gifted with slapper bars, which prevent the rear axle from twisting.Speaking of the Hemi Cuda's connection to the road, the ride height has been dropped quite a bit, with the Centerline Convo Banshee wheels now being buried deep inside the arches. We're not quite sure why the rear brakes seem to be absent, though.Going back to the point made in the intro, we'll remind you that Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has recently talked about electrification being the future of muscle cars, albeit without mentioning any specific pathway for now.