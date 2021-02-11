Quadratec’s Jeep Wrangler YJL Revives the First-Gen Design Elements We All Love

4 Shmee150 Buys a Green Shelby GT500 With Carbon Wheels, Already Has T-Shirts Made

1 Original 1972 Buick GS 455 Stage 1 Hits the Auction Block at No Reserve

More on this:

Hemi Cuda "Supercharged Sam" Is a Whole Lotta Muscle in Outlaw Rendering

Last October, Fiat Chrysler once again registered the Cuda name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. And while this could be a simple measure aimed at keeping the iconic nameplate in its nest, the rumor mill has gone wild, talking about the Cuda returning as a Dodge since the Plymouth brand is no longer around, with this becoming the first electrified muscle car of the label. And, until we get more clues on the matter, a digital artist has brought the original Hemi Cuda back under the spotlights. 6 photos



And you'll have to fight your brain a little bit before becoming convinced these are not photographs, but there's no reason to fret - nobody messed with one of the just 108 units of the hardtop Hemi Cuda built for the 1971 model year, which is the machine sitting before us.



With that out of the way, it's impossible to overlook the massive Roots blower (hat and all) assisting the 426 HEMI, which inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title. Oh, and the now-pierced cowl hood is on the house. Not that the iconic motor would need any help: while this was rated at 425 hp from the factory, the number was considered to be on the conservative side, albeit with this being the gross rating, which didn't involve full exhaust or other engine-driven accessories.



Given all the extra muscle brought by the forced induction, the rear axle had to be gifted with slapper bars, which prevent the rear axle from twisting.



Speaking of the Hemi Cuda's connection to the road, the ride height has been dropped quite a bit, with the Centerline Convo Banshee wheels now being buried deep inside the arches. We're not quite sure why the rear brakes seem to be absent, though.



Going back to the point made in the intro, we'll remind you that Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has recently



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) The artist in question is Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a 25-year-old whose pixel adventures range from imagining future muscle cars like this Cyberpunked Dodge Charger to introducing a Duesenberg hot rod , which was a first even for the virtual world.And you'll have to fight your brain a little bit before becoming convinced these are not photographs, but there's no reason to fret - nobody messed with one of the just 108 units of the hardtop Hemi Cuda built for the 1971 model year, which is the machine sitting before us.With that out of the way, it's impossible to overlook the massive Roots blower (hat and all) assisting the 426 HEMI, which inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title. Oh, and the now-pierced cowl hood is on the house. Not that the iconic motor would need any help: while this was rated at 425 hp from the factory, the number was considered to be on the conservative side, albeit with this being the gross rating, which didn't involve full exhaust or other engine-driven accessories.Given all the extra muscle brought by the forced induction, the rear axle had to be gifted with slapper bars, which prevent the rear axle from twisting.Speaking of the Hemi Cuda's connection to the road, the ride height has been dropped quite a bit, with the Centerline Convo Banshee wheels now being buried deep inside the arches. We're not quite sure why the rear brakes seem to be absent, though.Going back to the point made in the intro, we'll remind you that Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has recently talked about electrification being the future of muscle cars, albeit without mentioning any specific pathway for now.