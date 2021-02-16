2021 Ram 1500 TRX "Strong Survivor" Redesign Looks Like Truck Madness

More on this:

1 Dealer Is Selling a 2021 Ram TRX With Delivery Miles on Bring a Trailer

2 Here Is Raminator, a 2,000HP Monster Truck That’s Made to Break Records

3 “Thor” 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Meets 2021 Ram 1500 eTorque for Rolls and Drags

4 Classic Truck Drag Race Through “Yak-adega” Sees Dodge Face Off With Two Chevys

5 Destroyed 2021 Ram TRX Finally Takes a Bow Even Though It Was Always “Babied”