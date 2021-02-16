2021 Ram 1500 TRX "Strong Survivor" Redesign Looks Like Truck Madness

Everybody wants a piece of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX these days - vloggers jump-ruin the monstrous truck for attention, dealers come up with ridiculous markups, and Ford has finally decided to bring the V8 back to the Raptor for some proper competition next year. What we haven't seen, though, is a wacky build based on the Hellcat-animated bed-wielding machine. Well, the rendering sitting before us proposes just that.
The digital effort sees the T-Rex being taken to the next level because there's always a step up when the aftermarket is involved. Did anybody feel the fenders of this bad boy are too restrained in stock form? Well, this pixel redesign sports a widebody kit that allows for the installation of an even meaner wheel/tire package.
And while we're talking about the connection to the road, we can only imagine that the uber-solid Bilstein factory shocks are replaced with units that can take even more abuse.
This kind of three-dimensional hooning associated with rugged terrain jumps doesn't take that much to go south at times, which is why the passenger cell now features an exoskeleton, with a cage expected to hide underneath the streamlined surface. You know, so vloggers can roll the thing and then roll with it.
As for the integrated bull bar, this seemed like a natural upgrade, and we can say the same about the additional lights sitting atop of the windshield.
In fact, digital artist Mo Aoun, who is responsible for the digital build (here's some of his previous adventure work), went as far as restyling the RAM logo for this radical piece. And, as we've mentioned when talking about other rugged terrain fantasies of the artist, his business hours are spent in the service of U.S. game developer 343 industries and Microsoft Game Studios.
Is the orange shade portrayed in the main image too much for you? No problem, the second Insta post below brings a blue attire.
