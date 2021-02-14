2021 Ram TRX Dealer Markups Go As High As $50,000 Over MSRP

There’s no mistaking the Ram TRX is the hottest pickup of the moment even though Ford has better off-road credentials with the all-new F-150 Raptor. The reason the T-Rex is hard to ignore comes in the guise of a supercharged V8, the 6.2-liter HEMI with an IHI blower that Dodge rolled out for the 2015 model year in the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Not limited by production figures, the TRX also happens to be one of the most expensive light-duty pickups because of the $70,095 suggested retail price. The Launch Edition - which is no longer available - adds $12,150 to the tally. Opt for every single upgrade available, including Ram Telematics and Trailer Steering Control, and you’re looking at $100,835.
Besides the exorbitant pricing strategy, Ram dealerships are making things worse for people like you and me by slapping ridiculous markups to the TRX. According to Jalopnik, the biggest one to date adds $50,000 to the MSRP of the force-fed truck for a grand total of $143,145.
We’re free to do anything we feel like doing with our money, there’s no mistaking that, but the bank won’t cover more than 80 to 95 percent of the MSRP in the form of a loan. What’s worse, anyone willing to pay for the markup with the intention of flipping the Ram TRX will be sorely disappointed because the market will oversaturate very fast.
On the upside, buying a supercharged off-road truck in 2021 may prove to be an inspired choice later down the road. In case you haven’t heard already, the Hellcat will be succeeded by electrified V8s in the nearest of futures.
“The days of the iron-block supercharged 6.2-liter V8 are numbered,” said Dodge head Tim Kuniskis in a recent interview. In the case of the Challenger and Charger, the way forward is to integrate an electric motor into the transmission for better efficiency and superlative acceleration.
Supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, the fourth-generation 8HP automatic transmission is compatible with conventional, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. At most, the e-motor can assist the internal combustion engine with 160 kW (215 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.
