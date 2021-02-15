Dealer Is Selling a 2021 Ram TRX With Delivery Miles on Bring A Trailer

Good things come to those who wait, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be so. At least, not where the hottest pickup truck of the moment is concerned, the 2021 Ram TRX.
Like with every other hot commodity out there, getting your hands on a new TRX at this moment is a daunting task. You have to either brace yourself for the long wait or for the eventuality of an incredibly high dealer markup. This markup can go as high as $50,000, which alone should give a good idea of how difficult it is to get this pickup right now.
But it doesn’t necessarily have to be one of these two ways or, at least, not if you live in the U.S. and are willing to give an online auction a try. A dealership in Pennsylvania is ditching the traditional way of selling cars by having them in its showroom, and is hawking a brand new Ram TRX with delivery miles on Bring A Trailer.
This could turn to be a huge gamble for the dealer in question and, at the same time, a big win for whoever wants it really badly. The 2021 truck is selling at no reserve, and the current bid is at $89,000, not having gone up one cent during the past 24+ hours. The sticker price is $93,795, in case you’re wondering. As of the time of press, there are still five more days to go until the hammer drops.
This 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4×4 is powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 delivering 702 hp, a 0 to 60 (0-96.5 kph) of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). It’s painted in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat over a black leather (with red stitching accent) interior, and was completed in January.
The truck features long-travel suspension with remote reservoir shocks and Jump Detection setting, and 35-inch all-terrain tires from Goodyear. It’s been further specced with the Bed Utility package, the Technology Package and the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. With only 9 miles (14.4 km) on the odometer, it still has the factory plastics on the seats and the protection cover on the steering wheel. It is, you could say, brand new and itching to hit the road.
Just as it would if it sold from a showroom, the truck comes with the proper documentation and owner’s manual, as well as warranty: five-year or 60,000-mile (96,560-km) powertrain limited warranty and a three-year or 36,000-mile (57,936-km) basic limited warranty.
