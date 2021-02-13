Ride Like a God in Diego Maradona’s Impeccable 1992 Porsche 911

This is the closest anyone can get to feeling like sports icon Diego Maradona. A Porsche owned and driven by the “Golden Boy,” who famously coined the phrase “Hand of God” to describe his winning goal in the Argentina-England match of 1986, is about to hit the auction block.
Diego Maradona is considered one of the most accomplished and legendary figures in football, if not in sports in general. He enjoyed god-like status even later in life, and his death in November 2020 prompted a 3-day official mourning period in home country Argentina. In addition to his countless accomplishments on the field, Maradona was famous for his party lifestyle, drug addiction, and his impressive collection of cars, jewelry and watches.
For the first time ever, his 1992 Porsche 964 is about to be sold at public auction, Bonhams informs. It will be part of the lot that will cross the block at the Les Grand Marques Du Monde à Paris Sale on March 3, and is expected to fetch between €150,000 to €200,000 ($181,800 and $242,400).
This 1992 Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Convertible Works Turbo Look is one of the 1,200 964s produced and was a supercar of its time, boasting a 250bhp 3.6-liter Carrera 2 engine that delivered a top speed of 260 kph (161.5 mph). Maradona himself made ample use of all those horses under the hood, and was once busted by the armed police for blowing a red light at 150 kph (93.2 mph) in the Seville city center.
He had the car delivered new to his new but temporary residence in Seville, during his last season of European football. He had rented out the mansion of Spain’s most famous bullfighter, Juan Antonio Ruiz Roman and, for the season he spent there, he made headlines for his debauched, party-filled lifestyle, instead of his athletic prowess.
As far as potential collectors are interested, Maradona loved this car and he would often be seen driving it to and from the villa, to practice or other fun-filled locations. In June 1993, Maradona was done with the Seville club and he left the Porsche here when he left the country. It was first owned by a private owner in Majorca, who sold it after 20 years.
It would then move among several French collectors, before arriving with the current one, in 2016. It is being offered in “practically original yet well-preserved condition,” with 120,000 km (75,000 miles) on the odometer.
“We are delighted to present this quintessential 90s Porsche with its very colorful and unique provenance, which will appeal to many football enthusiast collectors worldwide,” Paul Darvill, Bonhams European Auctions Manager, says in a statement.
