The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Is One Badass Off-Road Truck

Revealed in June 2022, the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition is a Ken Block-approved supertruck that costs no less than $100,080 including the $1,795 destination charge. Limited to 1,000 units, the half-ton overlander is rocking a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 702 horsepower on tap.
Torque is nothing to scoff at either, peaking at 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). That’s also the peak torque rating of the first-ever Hellcat for the 2015 model year, and this figure is mirrored by the Camaro ZL1’s powerplant.
Sandblast Edition levels up the color palette of the Ram 1500 TRX with Mojave Sand, the perfect hue for a dune-bashing truck. "Our customers want to stand out from the crowd and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that,” said Ram big kahuna Mike Koval Jr.
Prospective customers who prefer to stand out more, fret not because Hennessey Performance Engineering has got you covered with the Mammoth 1000 package. Pictured on and off the tarmac at the Lonestar Motorsports Park in Texas, the modified truck is called this way because it makes a little bit more than 1,000 horsepower. The no-nonsense HEMI V8 has been massaged to 1,012 ponies, and torque has also gone up a lot.
969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) at 4,200 revolutions per minute should be more than enough in the desert. Supercharger upgrades are complemented by an upgraded thermostat, high-flow injection and filtration system, ECM and TCM calibration, a crankcase ventilation system, and new spark plugs.
From an aesthetic standpoint, you’ll notice steel bumpers for both ends, chunky rubber mounted on ten-spoke wheels, a few decals, a few auxiliary lights, and the Lone Star State tuner’s name on the headrests. The dash and engine plaques round off this hairy-chested machine.
Hennessey chief operating officer Alex Roys highlights that “very few allocations remain, if any by the time this video gets released.”
