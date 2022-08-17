Josh Brolin Adds Another Harley-Davidson to His Collection, a 1956 FL Panhead

Josh Brolin is a big motorcycle fan, with several bikes already in his garage. Well, what’s one more when you’re passionate about something, right? The actor’s new addition is a 1956 Harley-Davidson FL Panhead.
You might know Josh Brolin from a number of big feature films like Everest, Dune, Sicario, and No Country for Old Men. In the past few years, the 54-year-old actor, who is the son of actor James Brolin, also scored two major supervillain roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Thanos in the Avengers movies, and Cable in Deadpool 2. Thanks to his acting career, Josh Brolin has a net worth of $45 million, which gives him the opportunity to live comfortably.
His interests besides acting include spending time with his wife, actress Kathryn Boyd Brolin, and their two children, sharing causes he believes in, and motorcycles. A couple of months ago, the actor introduced everyone to one of his latest rides, a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, which he named "The Sage."
Now, he has purchased another Harley-Davidson vintage bike, this time, a 1956 FL Panhead. He shared the news on August 15 on his Instagram Stories, revealing that this one is called "The Eagle," as he added on the picture that “The Eagle has landed.”
The actor worked with the same Florida-based repair shop that builds vintage Harley bikes, Wisco Speed Shop. Brolin added in a separate Story that it comes "with wide glide forks," calling it "another great build." The workshop's official account also reshared the picture, thanking the actor for the purchase. In April this year, the actor also appeared on the cover of Choppers Magazine, where he rode another Harley-Davidson, a 1968 Shovelhead, also a Wisco Speed Shop built.
It’s unclear whether he took delivery of his Panhead yet. But a day after unveiling his new purchase, Josh took out one of his bikes for a ride with his friends, riding on a road next to the ocean and blaring "Compton's N The House" by N.W.A.
His interests besides acting include spending time with his wife, actress Kathryn Boyd Brolin, and their two children, sharing causes he believes in, and motorcycles. A couple of months ago, the actor introduced everyone to one of his latest rides, a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, which he named "The Sage."
Now, he has purchased another Harley-Davidson vintage bike, this time, a 1956 FL Panhead. He shared the news on August 15 on his Instagram Stories, revealing that this one is called "The Eagle," as he added on the picture that “The Eagle has landed.”
The actor worked with the same Florida-based repair shop that builds vintage Harley bikes, Wisco Speed Shop. Brolin added in a separate Story that it comes "with wide glide forks," calling it "another great build." The workshop's official account also reshared the picture, thanking the actor for the purchase. In April this year, the actor also appeared on the cover of Choppers Magazine, where he rode another Harley-Davidson, a 1968 Shovelhead, also a Wisco Speed Shop built.
It’s unclear whether he took delivery of his Panhead yet. But a day after unveiling his new purchase, Josh took out one of his bikes for a ride with his friends, riding on a road next to the ocean and blaring "Compton's N The House" by N.W.A.