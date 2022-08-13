Restored 1966 Ford Bronco Pickup Is One Sweet Rig

Offered between the 1966 and 1977 model years, the first-generation Bronco came in three flavors. The most popular of the lot is – obviously enough – the hard-topped wagon. As for the rarest of the bunch, that would be the doorless roadster, of which 5,000 units were built in total.
The half-cab pickup truck slots between its brothers, with 17,262 units to its name. Codenamed U14 after the vehicle identification number, the pickup foreshadowed the Bronco future. From the second to the sixth generation that premiered for the 2021 model year, all subsequent Broncos are based on pickup truck underpinnings rather than a dedicated platform.
Chassis number U14FL806050 is one of those 17,262 trucks produced for the first generation, and it’s quite a looker even though some peeps may not like its choice of tires. The owner still has the original wheels and tires, fret not. As for the reason he went for 205/70 by 15-inch rubber boots, that’s because “it allows the Bronco to handle way better, with more stability.”
Currently located in Alabama, the blue-painted truck is offered by TMDRestorations on Bring a Trailer with a plethora of photos from its frame-off restoration. Originally finished in Peacock Blue and previously refinished in red, the half-cab pickup is rocking a white roof, grille, and bumpers. The bed is coated with a blue spray-on liner. Pictured with a full-size spare and dual chrome mirrors, the 1966 model in the following clips also features four-wheel drum brakes, exactly as it did from the factory.
Stepping inside reveals gray vinyl for the bench seat, matching door panels, black rubber coverings on the floor, and black lap belts. The steering wheel frames a five-digit odometer that shows just under 63,000 miles (just under 101,389 kilometers), of which 500 were added during current ownership.
True mileage isn’t known, but the 170ci inline-six engine doesn’t skip a beat. The underbody also shows no rust, as you’d expect of a freshly restored truck. In preparation for the sale, the owner replaced all the fluids, the clutch, pressure plate, and throw-out bearing for extra peace of mind.
With five days left on the ticker at press time, this amazing-looking 1966 Ford Bronco Half-Cab Pickup is currently sitting on a high bid of $20k.
Chassis number U14FL806050 is one of those 17,262 trucks produced for the first generation, and it’s quite a looker even though some peeps may not like its choice of tires. The owner still has the original wheels and tires, fret not. As for the reason he went for 205/70 by 15-inch rubber boots, that’s because “it allows the Bronco to handle way better, with more stability.”
Currently located in Alabama, the blue-painted truck is offered by TMDRestorations on Bring a Trailer with a plethora of photos from its frame-off restoration. Originally finished in Peacock Blue and previously refinished in red, the half-cab pickup is rocking a white roof, grille, and bumpers. The bed is coated with a blue spray-on liner. Pictured with a full-size spare and dual chrome mirrors, the 1966 model in the following clips also features four-wheel drum brakes, exactly as it did from the factory.
Stepping inside reveals gray vinyl for the bench seat, matching door panels, black rubber coverings on the floor, and black lap belts. The steering wheel frames a five-digit odometer that shows just under 63,000 miles (just under 101,389 kilometers), of which 500 were added during current ownership.
True mileage isn’t known, but the 170ci inline-six engine doesn’t skip a beat. The underbody also shows no rust, as you’d expect of a freshly restored truck. In preparation for the sale, the owner replaced all the fluids, the clutch, pressure plate, and throw-out bearing for extra peace of mind.
With five days left on the ticker at press time, this amazing-looking 1966 Ford Bronco Half-Cab Pickup is currently sitting on a high bid of $20k.