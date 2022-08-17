Unique Bugatti Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid Usine Poses for the Camera

Produced between 1934 and 1940 in a little over 700 units, the 57 is Bugatti’s most desirable car series. Designed by Jean Bugatti, son of big kahuna Ettore Bugatti, the grand touring-oriented model currently goes for millions of dollars at auction. Or tens of millions if it’s an Atlantic...
On a scale of meh to 250 GTO, the 57 SC Atlantic is Bugatti’s magnum opus. Be that as it may, the 57 Roadster Grand Raid isn’t particularly dull either. The lesser-known coachwork premiered in October 1934 at the Salon de l’Automobile in Paris, as expected of a French automaker even though Molsheim was part of Germany before World War I and during WWII.
Only 10 examples of the Grand Raid were produced, of which the roadster-bodied Usine is a one-off commission. Dressed in aluminum, chassis number 57222 was originally finished in the favorite colors of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. Legendary racer Pierre Veyron, the gentleman whose name was used for Bugatti’s quad-turbo W16 hypercar, stretched the legs of this straight-eight marvel in the Paris-Nice Rally. Another legendary racer, Robert Benoist, claimed first place at the Chavigny hill climb in 1935.
The black-and-yellow roadster was then sold to its first post-war owner in 1946, who modified it slightly to his liking. The alterations were ultimately removed when the car was restored to its Salon de l’Automobile spec.
On display at the Louwman Museum in the Netherlands since 2001, “the Bugatti Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid Usine is an exceptional piece of Bugatti’s heritage in every aspect and one that embodies all that Bugatti stands for in the 21st century.“ Christophe Piochon, the President of Bugatti Automobiles, further explains that the Usine “was engineered for performance and designed with the highest standards of craftsmanship and luxury. It is a luxury sports car, the inspiration for modern Bugatti cars.”
