Bugatti Chiron SS 300+ Is Officially Dead, Final Copy Gets Delivered to Its Owner

Bugatti has officially ended the Chiron Super Sport 300+ era, with car #30 rolling off the line recently. The final copy was already shipped to its rightful owner, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed by the Molsheim brand.
Built as an ode to the hypercar that smashed through the 300 mph (483 kph) barrier back in 2019, hitting 304.773 mph (490.484 kph), with Andy Wallace at the helm, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the marque's fastest ever vehicle. It features enhanced aerodynamics, tweaked oily bits, and long tail design, being around 25 cm (10 in) longer than the standard versions.
“In the long history of Bugatti, there are vehicles that come to define their era. The Type 35 transformed motor racing, the Type 41 Royale redefined opulence, the Type 57 SC set new standards for design, and now there is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, hitting speeds that were long thought to be impossible in a production car,” said President Christophe Piochon. “Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers.”
In order to hit the aforementioned dizzying top speed, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has undergone significant improvements. It boasts 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) more from the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is now rated at 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW). The engineering team developed new thermal management system for the mill and transmission and updated the software on both. The air curtains on the front corners improve the aerodynamics, and the air outlets next to the wheel arches and behind the front wheels reduce drag, producing a small amount of negative lift too.
Exposed carbon fiber can be seen on various parts of the hypercar, including the windscreen wiper, thus contributing to a much-deserved weight loss. Other highlights of the model include the ‘Macaron’ logo made of genuine silver and black enamel, and the magnesium wheels, with a bespoke finish that the automaker calls Nocturne.
