Rich People Problems: 2008 Bugatti Veyron Fails to Engage Reverse Due to Flat Tire

YouTuber and car enthusiast James Lucas Condon a.k.a TheStradman, recently discovered owning a Bugatti comes with its own set of nightmares. According to the vlogger, his 2008 Bugatti Veyron could not engage into reverse due to, wait for it – a rear-wheel flat tire.
As absurd as it might sound, supercar makers often include preventative measures such as these to stop the owners from further damaging their luxury cars and incurring expected expensive repairs.
Hate it or love it, but the Bugatti was designed for one type of clientele – a rich one. Well, ok, that is not entirely true. You can now buy a Bugatti electric scooter at any popular retail store for less than a thousand dollars.
At first, the YouTuber wasn’t sure if the malfunction was due to the flat tire or a symptom of a more complex issue. The transmission system responded when he selected ‘Drive’ but failed to respond when he slipped it into reverse.
Additionally, the TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) light was turned on, on the dashboard, which meant the malfunction could be connected to the flat tire.
You just don’t patch holes to repair a flat on a $1 million car. In this situation, Bugatti would advise a new tire replacement. A set of new recommended Bugatti Veyron tires costs $38,000 ($9,500 each). An aftermarket Bugatti tire costs a little over $1,000.
TheStradman did what any other person fighting high gas prices in a global recession would do. He patched the hole. Luckily, whatever pierced the tire didn’t poke the side wall, which makes it a safe solution. On the downside, the Veyron will not be safe to drive at its top speed of 253 mph (407 kph).
“Sometimes I am living my life, and I’m filming these dumb videos, and I just think to myself, what are the chances that somebody at Bugatti Corporate is watching this video and rolling their eye?” TheStradman said.
After fitting the wheel back into his Bugatti Veyron, it finally engaged into reverse.
