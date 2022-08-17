Digital Cadillac STS Looks Swanky in Satin Gunmetal Gray, Sits Lower Than Ever

Today, it seems that nobody has eyes for certain automotive segments anymore. At least not when muscle cars are bowing out of existence, the crises keep coming one after the other, and everyone only loves crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Alas, there are some exceptions.
Sure, the latest cringe-worthy news is making us wonder – yet again – what has happened to this crazy automotive world. But we do hope that once the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger bow out they will also reemerge stronger than ever as EVs. Also, we wish GM would finally make up its mind about the next Camaro – will it be an EV, a sedan, a crossover SUV, or what?
Anyway, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are taking over the headlines every day – just recently we saw the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, Dodge Hornet, and the return of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, among many others. So, does anyone have time for something that is gradually falling out of favor, like sedans – especially older ones? Well, at least as far as Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, is concerned – the answer is yes.
Thus, his latest quick CGI project focuses on the 2005 to 2011MY Cadillac STS (aka Seville Touring Sedan) mid-size four-door luxury saloon and its infamous 32V Northstar V8 engine. This fast take on the digital STS matter is equally subtle yet feisty, all thanks to a few key modifications – aka “the right touches.”
The modernization list opens with a stunning Satin Gunmetal Gray paintjob that properly makes the most out of the chrome details. Then, it continues with a lowered suspension setup to give it a properly slammed attitude and wraps everything tidy with a nice set of HRE Performance Wheels S101 shod in Toyo’s grippy R888 rubber. So, does it get a CGI hall pass, or not?
