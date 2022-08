Digital Cadillac STS Looks Swanky in Satin Gunmetal Gray, Sits Lower Than Ever

ICE

SUV

Sure, the latest cringe-worthy news is making us wonder – yet again – what has happened to this crazy automotive world. But we do hope that once the-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger bow out they will also reemerge stronger than ever as EVs. Also, we wish GM would finally make up its mind about the next Camaro – will it be an EV, a sedan , a crossover, or what?Anyway, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are taking over the headlines every day – just recently we saw the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison , Dodge Hornet, and the return of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, among many others. So, does anyone have time for something that is gradually falling out of favor, like sedans – especially older ones? Well, at least as far as Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, is concerned – the answer is yes.Thus, his latest quick CGI project focuses on the 2005 to 2011MY Cadillac STS (aka Seville Touring Sedan) mid-size four-door luxury saloon and its infamous 32V Northstar V8 engine. This fast take on the digital STS matter is equally subtle yet feisty, all thanks to a few key modifications – aka “the right touches.” The modernization list opens with a stunning Satin Gunmetal Gray paintjob that properly makes the most out of the chrome details. Then, it continues with a lowered suspension setup to give it a properly slammed attitude and wraps everything tidy with a nice set of HRE Performance Wheels S101 shod in Toyo’s grippy R888 rubber. So, does it get a CGI hall pass, or not?