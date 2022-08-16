$78,490 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Outed Alongside Upgraded 3.0L Duramax Diesel

After many rumors and virtual automotive artist previews, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 has been officially presented and is almost “ready to roam.” As reported, there are no supercharged V8 goodies under the hood, so let us just get the Raptor R and Ram TRX rivalry out of the way because there are “just” 420 ponies and 460 lb-ft (626 Nm) of torque “to power (it) through tough terrains.”Another cool V8 opportunity missed by GM, right? Well, now that we got that out of our system, let us check out the goodies. Chevy again partnered with American Expedition Vehicles, and they both envisioned the first-ever Silverado ZR2 Bison special edition as the best means to “bolster the truck’s off-road capability (…) for customers seeking overlanding adventures.”The truck comes equipped with additional rocker protection, bespoke skid plates, a unique front bumper, and many more – so its improved off-road stats will look like this: front approach angle increased to an estimated 32.5 degrees (compared to 31.8 degrees), improved departure angle from 23.3 degrees to 23.4 degrees, all even though the highly-constrained Silverado ZR2 and Bison share the same 11.2 inches (23.44 cm) of ground clearance.Additionally, there is an exclusive Gloss Black set of 18-inch AEV wheels shod in 33-inch MT tires, plus “specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, including Terrain Mode, which allows for one-pedal rock crawling.” ZR2 Bisons will start production early next year, and the starting MSRP is $78,490 (with dealer freight charge included.) But that is not all for the 2023 Chevy Silverado lineup.As it turns out, the GM brand has also upgraded the trucks equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel mill. Thus, the second-generation turbo unit now packs a 10% increase in power – from 277 to 305 horsepower, and a 7.6% surge in maximum torque, with the figure up from 460 to 495 lb-ft (626 to 673 Nm).