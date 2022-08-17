Volvo EXC90 Recharge Full-Size Electric SUV aka Embla Gets Colorful CGI Wardrobe

Polestar has stolen the spotlight from its parent Volvo with the most recent announcements, but the Swedes are not going to break down and cry about it. Instead, they are preparing something cool for SUV enthusiasts… with a sustainable twist.
Volvo has been gearing up for the electric revolution for years, but at long last, we are going to see it dip those Scandinavian toes into the puddle of joy brought to affluent buyers by full-size electric crossover SUV flagships. There is just one conundrum about the zero-emission next-generation XC90 SUV – will it get the XC90 Recharge moniker, or will it have a different nameplate like EXC90 or Embla?
Anyway, that is for teasers and further leaks, or even the rumor mill reports to ascertain. As far as the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube are concerned, they have decided to unofficially imagine the potential looks of the unreleased full-size EV crossover SUV flagship. And while all this needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as always, their imagination did not run rampant on the account of not having a proper starting base.
Instead, the digital next-gen XC90 (Recharge, or EXC90, or Embla) has been created based on the recent patent images that show a glimpse of the new-age Volvo design that is expected to premiere with the SUV flagship and then trickle down to smaller models. Naturally, the showcase is complete with an entire (albeit entirely unofficial) color palette, so we do not get bored of the XC90 before it even gets its official unveiling (sooner rather than later) as a 2023 or 2024 model year.
As for the technical details, the YT outlet refrained from posting any assumptions for the time being and we might as well second that by waiting until official word from Volvo shines a bright light on stuff like pony count, torque mastery, battery prowess, and – above all – range expectations!
