Polestar 6 Concept Roadster To Hit the Road but After the Polestar 5

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar has announced plans to move forward with the Polestar electric roadster comcept straight into the production phase. However, not anytime soon ,as production of the Polestar 6 is not scheduled until 2026.
“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”
A bespoke aluminum platform will be the base for the hard-top convertible roadster featuring the same 800-volt high-performance build of the Polestar 5 (the company's flagship luxury four-door GT expected in 2024). The company says the output from a dual-motor powertrain will produce up to 884 horsepower (650kW) and launch the roadster from 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in a targeted time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
The company plans to manufacture 500 numbered roadsters dubbed the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition in celebration of the 2026 launch. The LA Concept will be based on the Polestar O2, finished with a Sky Blue exterior, a light leather interior, and the 21-wheels from the Polestar O2 concept car.
Customers interested in the Polestar 6 can reserve a build slot online beginning today (August 16).
The Swedish company was formed in 1996 by Flash/Polestar Racing and was purchased by Geely-owned Volvo in 2015. While the company is based just outside of Gothenburg, the cars are manufactured in China. The company currently manufactures the Polestar 2 at Geely/Volvo's super factory in Luqiao, China.
The company expects to deliver 50,000 cars this year and recently reported it had delivered just over 21,000 cars in the first half. The next offering from the company will be the Polestar 3 and will be built at the Volvo plant in Charleston, South Carolina. There is no information available regarding the manufacturing location of the Polestar 6.
A bespoke aluminum platform will be the base for the hard-top convertible roadster featuring the same 800-volt high-performance build of the Polestar 5 (the company's flagship luxury four-door GT expected in 2024). The company says the output from a dual-motor powertrain will produce up to 884 horsepower (650kW) and launch the roadster from 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in a targeted time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
The company plans to manufacture 500 numbered roadsters dubbed the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition in celebration of the 2026 launch. The LA Concept will be based on the Polestar O2, finished with a Sky Blue exterior, a light leather interior, and the 21-wheels from the Polestar O2 concept car.
Customers interested in the Polestar 6 can reserve a build slot online beginning today (August 16).
The Swedish company was formed in 1996 by Flash/Polestar Racing and was purchased by Geely-owned Volvo in 2015. While the company is based just outside of Gothenburg, the cars are manufactured in China. The company currently manufactures the Polestar 2 at Geely/Volvo's super factory in Luqiao, China.
The company expects to deliver 50,000 cars this year and recently reported it had delivered just over 21,000 cars in the first half. The next offering from the company will be the Polestar 3 and will be built at the Volvo plant in Charleston, South Carolina. There is no information available regarding the manufacturing location of the Polestar 6.