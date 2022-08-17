2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Gets Unofficial Reveal to Spill All Goodies

The summer’s end is catching a hotter Aston Martin than ever. The exotic British automaker has prepared the DBR22 as a V12 Speedster companion and the latest/greatest in terms of customization, but there is even more to come.
We already know that for sure because our spy photographer partners recently caught the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster during the final testing phases at the all-mighty Nürburgring. That means after the last performance issues are ironed out at high speeds on the grueling Nordschleife, we can all expect to see the official introduction of this bonkers V12-equipped sports car.
However, those who are not patient enough for the automaker to drop the curtain and send this convertible on the red carpet are lucky that Aston’s crazy V12 Roadster also attracted the attention of automotive virtual artists. So, here is Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based pixel master Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared yet another digital supercar, and this time it will become reality very soon.
Thus, after fiddling with hypercar shenanigans in the guise of a Koenigsegg Gemera for the Dubai Police, now it’s time for something that is equally ritzy but also has a slightly larger global reach. Dropping the camouflage was not that hard for the CGI expert, especially when considering the multiple venues of inspiration – as the new-generation Vantage has already been derived in many versions (V8 Coupe and Roadster, AMR, 007 Edition, V12 Speedster, F1 Edition, etc.).
Alas, as is always customary with these unofficial creations stemming from the prolific imagination of virtual artists, we still advise taking all this CGI stuff with a healthy dose of salt. As for the real 2023 Vantage V12 Roadster, all mysteries will be cleared soon. Except for one tiny detail, which should already be crystal clear: the powertrain output will be identical to that of the coupe, with the V12 engine churning out 690 hp and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque!
However, those who are not patient enough for the automaker to drop the curtain and send this convertible on the red carpet are lucky that Aston’s crazy V12 Roadster also attracted the attention of automotive virtual artists. So, here is Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based pixel master Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared yet another digital supercar, and this time it will become reality very soon.
Thus, after fiddling with hypercar shenanigans in the guise of a Koenigsegg Gemera for the Dubai Police, now it’s time for something that is equally ritzy but also has a slightly larger global reach. Dropping the camouflage was not that hard for the CGI expert, especially when considering the multiple venues of inspiration – as the new-generation Vantage has already been derived in many versions (V8 Coupe and Roadster, AMR, 007 Edition, V12 Speedster, F1 Edition, etc.).
Alas, as is always customary with these unofficial creations stemming from the prolific imagination of virtual artists, we still advise taking all this CGI stuff with a healthy dose of salt. As for the real 2023 Vantage V12 Roadster, all mysteries will be cleared soon. Except for one tiny detail, which should already be crystal clear: the powertrain output will be identical to that of the coupe, with the V12 engine churning out 690 hp and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque!