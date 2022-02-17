Aston Martin Valhalla Receives Digital Bolt-On Widebody Kit, Looks Awesomely DIY

What happens when an affluent car collector buys the latest mid-engine PHEV supercar? Usually, the ride gets locked away in an A/C environment until its value soars. No way is it going to be the next DIY project...
Aston Martin and Red Bull, along with a slew of other high-ranking automotive forces, have set on a quest to bring us the coolest supercars packed with F1-derived technology. Thus, they created both the Valkyrie track-focused gem, as well as the slightly more daily-usable PHEV Valhalla.
Naturally, we can all imagine these low-production superstars will get to see extraordinarily little action during their lifetime. Perhaps we are going to be allowed some glimpses of them on social media by influencer collectors, but that’s probably it. The rest is investment history.
However, there is at least one person on the planet who would gladly take out Valhalla for a spin. And also allow a look by the awe-struck audience at its DIY-looking bolt-on widebody aerodynamic kit. It certainly looks like something that can be tinkered within the garage. All before a quick track session, or a rad night of canyon carving.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking on behalf of Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based Behance virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita. He is a traditional preparator of outrageous takes on exotic supercars, given his prior idea from 2022 that involves bagging a Bugatti Divo! Just in case you think that one is just as surreal, here is the lime-infused look in the gallery.
Anyway, back to the widebody Valhalla. With almost 1,000 horsepower under its belt, the Aston Martin is easily ready to stand out in any crowd. Alas, we feel that adding a DIY bolt-on widebody kit as well as a spectacular orange paintjob might be a little too much for some British supercar purists... Oh, well, such are the ways of the virtual realm!
