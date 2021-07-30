The Aston Martin Valhalla’s Powertrain is 937 HP of Pure Awesomeness

The latest addition to the growing family of British supercars is here and it’s called Valhalla. The jaw-dropping Aston Martin doesn’t just look good but promises to deliver a thrilling driving experience thanks to the PHEV powertrain that is comprised of a German-engineered twin-turbo V8 and two electric motors.
Officially unveiled in prototype form in 2019, the stunning Valhalla received a thorough redesign and it recently took center stage as Aston Martin took the wraps off the final production version. Arguably more exciting than the initial concept, the Formula One-inspired supercar looks absolutely amazing and is set to take the company to the new era of electrification by using a state-of-the-art PHEV powertrain.
Although the British manufacturer officially announced that the engine at the heart of the Valhalla will be a powerful V6 developed in-house, the process fell behind, so a decision was made to go with what the company now calls a “bespoke V8”. Of course, like all other engines used on their road-legal model lineup, this one is also designed by Mercedes-AMG. However, in this case, the Germans will ship all of the necessary components to England where the powerplants will be hand assembled by Aston Martin engineers.
Based on the AMG GT Black Series' engine, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter is capable of spitting out no less than 740 HP (750 PS), which makes it the most powerful V8 ever made by Mercedes-AMG, beating the GT Black Series’ M178 LS2 by 20 horses.
To make things even more exciting, the eight-cylinder receives help from a hybrid system that features a couple of lightweight electric motors mounted on each axle. According to the Brits, they can provide up to 200 additional ponies, increasing the peak combined output to 937 hp.
This formidable hybrid powertrain will help make the world a greener place by offering an EV-only mode. However, this is more of a symbolic feature as it only lasts for a little over 9 miles (15 km).
Dana Graziano (formerly known as Graziano Trasmissioni), the Italian transmission specialists that built the units used on the One-77, Vantage S, V8 Vantage, or DB9.
Aston Martin tells us that it’s capable of managing engine and electric motor speeds independently through separate gears, which should result in a maximum torque output of 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The new gearbox also uses the e-motors to reverse, eliminating the need for an additional gear and thus helping shed unnecessary weight. Furthermore, it integrates an electronically controlled limited-slip differential on the rear axle.
Thanks to its all-wheel-drive capabilities, the gorgeous supercar car sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds on its way to reaching a top speed of 217 mph (330 kph). The carmaker also says it plans to go after Porsche’s Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, targeting a 6:30 minutes lap time. Considering how powerful and aerodynamically efficient this car is, such a feat is surely achievable.
Those who plan to visit the Green Hell with their own Valhalla will have to wait another year as the first customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023. Official pricing hasn’t been disclosed at this time, but rumors indicate that the final figure will be somewhere around the $800,000 mark.
