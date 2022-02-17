Nissan Challenger “Helltima,” a CGI Dodge Altima That Only Cares About Two Doors

They say that “sometimes, we create our own demons.” Well, according to popular opinion, that is entirely true for certain boring JDM sedan owners. Albeit this time around not literally, but rather figuratively.
Frankly, even though Nissan’s Altima has been around for three decades already, no one has dared accuse the series of being too entertaining. Mildly larger, feistier, and slightly more premium than ubiquitous Sentras, they are also a tad below the company’s Maxima nameplate. However, the stories running around its ownership base are certainly a lot more enticing.
But we are not here to discuss the urban “driving around with the bumper loose trying to street race” legends. If you want those, you had better take a minute to read the copious comments for the post embedded below. Instead, we are here to celebrate the major return to form of the virtual artist behind the carfrontswaps account on social media.
The CGI artist has been out for a while and following the rather long hiatus, we recently noticed how it delivered “spiteful/ironical” vengeance on the unsuspecting JDM sedan. The Nissan Altima did not even arrive in its latest incarnation, as the L33 seemingly wanted a taste of the Hellcat life and virtually engulfed a Dodge Charger SRT.
Well, the L34 was probably kept safe for the most recent digital creation. One that sees the Nissan Altima crossbreed with the legendary third-generation Dodge Challenger SRT. All to produce a “Helltima” that does not care about having four doors. Now, we all know this is merely wishful thinking. And that a Dodge Altima/Nissan Challenger looks hilarious, ridiculous, and quite far-fetched.
But truth be told, this ironically looks like something Mazda designers might have thought about during a bathroom break... Oh, and do read all the comments embedded below, they are even more hilarious. Especially the one about the “Helltima with V8 and CVT, what could possibly go wrong?” or the one noticing this is exactly “what every Altima owner already thinks they drive!”
