Dodge Ram Dakota SRT Returns to Digital Life, Swaps Magnum With Hellcat V8

Toyota’s Tacoma again leads mid-size pickup truck sales in America for 2021. And does so from a distance, as Ford’s Ranger and GM’s Colorado and Canyon were left battling for under 100k delivery figures. As for Stellantis, it is nowhere to be found.
Ram focuses mostly on the flagship 1500- through 5500 product line in the United States. So, it leaves ample space for maneuvering to its rivals in the mid-size and returning-to-fame compact pickup truck segment. But what if the Detroit automaker decided to fight back the impending arrival of the latest Ford Ranger?
Perhaps they would revive a nameplate like Dodge’s Dakota, a mid-size pickup truck that was born during the late 1980s and managed to survive until the 2011 model year. During the final year of existence, it also switched to Ram branding, so that’s why Dodge’s name is absent from the latest feature by virtual artist Jim, better known as jlord8 on social media.
He envisioned a hell of a return to life for Dakota medium pickup trucks, if only in digital form. Unfortunately, unlike other pixel masters, his work never becomes the template for real-world builds. Alas, that means he has more room to imagine even the most outrageous creations. Some are not even technically possible. Although, we sure wished this one would spark interest from the right aftermarket crowd.
Anyway, the goodies are now thoroughly modern. And depict a street tune desire, quite contrary to what Toyota or Ford envisions for their Tacoma TRD Pro or Ranger Raptor builds. As such, Jim’s virtual Ram Dakota SRT rides lowered in Club Cab form, complete with a murdered-out vibe and all the SRT bells and whistles.
Logically, that means the original Dakota’s Magnum V8 powertrains have also been ditched in favor of contemporary oomph. In the form of a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, hopefully. That way, it would easily carve a high-performance niche all for itself...
