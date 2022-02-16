Chrysler LeBaron Gets Rendered Into 2022, You'll Probably Hate It

With only the Pacifica and the dated 300 in dealerships as of 2022, Chrysler is in dire need of new models. We already know that the company is set to introduce its first all-electric vehicle by 2024, but what if the iconic LeBaron would make a comeback first?
No, Chrysler isn't really planning to revive the nameplate after 27 years, but YouTube's "TheSketchMonkey" thinks it would be a cool idea and put together one of those "what if?" renderings. It's based on the third-generation convertible and combines the overall lines and stance of the 1992 LeBaron with modern Chrysler styling cues.
If you're a fan of the car's hidden headlamps, you'll be disappointed because they were ditched in favor of flush-mounted "under-glass" lights based on the Chrysler 300. The front grille is also based on the modern sedan, but it's obviously smaller and doesn't trickle into the bumper.
Other changes include a redesigned bumper, modern side skirts with black trim, and a door handle delete. Of course, the so-called 2022 LeBaron rides on larger, modern wheels and sits a bit closer to the ground.
But while it's an interesting take on the 1990s classic, the redesigned LeBaron will never work in the modern era. Not only because two-door convertibles are no longer in fashion (unless it's a sports car, that is), but Chrysler will never spend money to develop a midsize or a compact. Because it's all about crossovers right now.
And as much as I dig for the third-gen LeBaron's design traits, this digital redesign is rather ugly. No sane person would throw money at a dated, wedge-shaped drop-top with a 300-inspired front fascia.
The LeBaron was introduced as a stand-alone nameplate in 1977 on Chrysler's M-body platform. It was redesigned into a slightly more upscale midsize in 1982. The second-gen model remained in production until 1988.
A third-generation car was introduced in 1987, but only in two-door coupe and convertible forms. A four-door variant wasn't added until 1990. The nameplate was phased out for good in 1995.
Chrysler previously used the LeBaron name on luxury Imperial models, as well as a few vehicles from the 1930s. The latter were bodied by the original LeBaron coachbuilding company, which Chrysler purchased in 1953.
If you're a fan of the car's hidden headlamps, you'll be disappointed because they were ditched in favor of flush-mounted "under-glass" lights based on the Chrysler 300. The front grille is also based on the modern sedan, but it's obviously smaller and doesn't trickle into the bumper.
Other changes include a redesigned bumper, modern side skirts with black trim, and a door handle delete. Of course, the so-called 2022 LeBaron rides on larger, modern wheels and sits a bit closer to the ground.
But while it's an interesting take on the 1990s classic, the redesigned LeBaron will never work in the modern era. Not only because two-door convertibles are no longer in fashion (unless it's a sports car, that is), but Chrysler will never spend money to develop a midsize or a compact. Because it's all about crossovers right now.
And as much as I dig for the third-gen LeBaron's design traits, this digital redesign is rather ugly. No sane person would throw money at a dated, wedge-shaped drop-top with a 300-inspired front fascia.
The LeBaron was introduced as a stand-alone nameplate in 1977 on Chrysler's M-body platform. It was redesigned into a slightly more upscale midsize in 1982. The second-gen model remained in production until 1988.
A third-generation car was introduced in 1987, but only in two-door coupe and convertible forms. A four-door variant wasn't added until 1990. The nameplate was phased out for good in 1995.
Chrysler previously used the LeBaron name on luxury Imperial models, as well as a few vehicles from the 1930s. The latter were bodied by the original LeBaron coachbuilding company, which Chrysler purchased in 1953.