Chrysler LeBaron Gets Rendered Into 2022, You'll Probably Hate It

No, Chrysler isn't really planning to revive the nameplate after 27 years, but YouTube's "TheSketchMonkey" thinks it would be a cool idea and put together one of those "what if?" renderings. It's based on the third-generation convertible and combines the overall lines and stance of the 1992 LeBaron with modern Chrysler styling cues.If you're a fan of the car's hidden headlamps, you'll be disappointed because they were ditched in favor of flush-mounted "under-glass" lights based on the Chrysler 300. The front grille is also based on the modern sedan, but it's obviously smaller and doesn't trickle into the bumper.Other changes include a redesigned bumper, modern side skirts with black trim, and a door handle delete. Of course, the so-called 2022 LeBaron rides on larger, modern wheels and sits a bit closer to the ground.But while it's an interesting take on the 1990s classic, the redesigned LeBaron will never work in the modern era. Not only because two-door convertibles are no longer in fashion (unless it's a sports car, that is), but Chrysler will never spend money to develop a midsize or a compact. Because it's all about crossovers right now.And as much as I dig for the third-gen LeBaron's design traits, this digital redesign is rather ugly. No sane person would throw money at a dated, wedge-shaped drop-top with a 300-inspired front fascia.The LeBaron was introduced as a stand-alone nameplate in 1977 on Chrysler's M-body platform. It was redesigned into a slightly more upscale midsize in 1982. The second-gen model remained in production until 1988.A third-generation car was introduced in 1987, but only in two-door coupe and convertible forms. A four-door variant wasn't added until 1990. The nameplate was phased out for good in 1995.Chrysler previously used the LeBaron name on luxury Imperial models, as well as a few vehicles from the 1930s. The latter were bodied by the original LeBaron coachbuilding company, which Chrysler purchased in 1953.