Aston Martin Rapide Lives, Digitally Takes Over DB11 Styling to Fight Panamera

Produced for exactly a decade and at one time even attached for an apparition in the 25th Bond movie, the Aston Martin Rapide was something. And it continues to be, albeit only in virtual form.
Ultimately, the final outing of Daniel Craig as 007 had a different version of the Aston Martin Bond Collection. One that included the DBS, Valhalla, V8 Saloon, and iconic DB5. So, no signs of Rapide, or even of the sustainable Rapide E.
It was only logical since the five-door, four-seater high-performance saloon was just retiring to greener pastures while “No Time to Die” was starting its delay odyssey. Belated as it was with its premiere, the newest Bond action proved spectacular, sensible, and extremely entertaining. For the most part.
Unlike the Aston Martin Rapide, which did not get a new lease of life for a second generation. That would be in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, though, things can take a different turn. The good folks behind the carnewsnetwork outlet on social media have a very niched “What If” idea. One that includes a refreshed version of the Rapide, complete with DB11 cues.
The DNA switch is not that hard to fathom. Nor is the possible attack at Porsche’s Panamera greatness. Only that even though the latter does not fare all too well in terms of sales (Taycan popularity to blame), we can easily imagine that it does not have much to fear, anyway.
Not just because the second-generation Rapide is merely wishful thinking. But also because the virtual artist only gave it a cosmetical makeover. For Aston’s Rapide to work, it would need much more. Starting with a roomier interior, and perhaps ending with a fully electric version that would actually make it into production...
With all that being said, the Aston Martin Rapide still looks great even after all these years have passed... Well, at least from afar!
