2023 Volkswagen Amarok Gets Visited by the Tuning Fairy, Sort Of

Unveiled a little over a month ago, the new generation Volkswagen Amarok has been virtually visited by the tuning fairy. Why virtually? Because this is nothing more than a simple rendering, albeit one that makes it look a bit more stylish.
Signed by kelsonik and shared on Instagram a few hours ago, this digital take on the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok portrays it with some minor changes.
One of the most significant updates revolves around the grille, which has had its pixels rearranged in order to become black. Next, the artist gave it much bigger wheels, with red brake calipers visible behind them, and rounding off the project is the tweaked suspension, which has shaved a few inches from the German pickup truck’s ground clearance.
With some minor investments, future owners will be able to make their Amarok look like this. In the meantime, however, we hope that they will bring it to the United States, which they just might, considering that the brand’s local branch has trademarked the moniker in the region. Still, they have yet to confirm its North American launch, unlike Ford, which has already said that it is bringing the new Ranger to our market.
As a reminder, the latest iterations of VW Amarok and Ford Ranger are platform-sharing siblings, but they sport different designs. The German model has a bigger footprint than its predecessor and smaller overhangs. The 4Motion all-wheel drive system is either standard or optional, depending on the market, and it helps enhance traction with six driving modes.
Also, depending on the market, the engine family comprises the 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 2.0-liter diesel, available with 170 ps (168 hp / 125 kW) too. A twin-turbo variant of the same mill, with 209 ps (206 hp / 154 kW), is also available, as well as the 3.0-liter V6 oil burner, with 241 ps (238 hp / 177 kW), and 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW). The 2.3-liter EcoBoost, kicking out 302 ps (298 hp / 222 kW), rounds off the offering.
