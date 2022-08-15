Aston Martin DBR22 Is the Newest Addition to the Brand's Racing Bloodline

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury Q division, the British carmaker picked this year’s Monterey Car Week event to unveil the DBR22, their newest coach-built design concept. The two-seater draws inspiration from the brand’s DBR1 and DB3S models, combining its racing heritage with modern technology to create “a more sculpted, muscular presence.”
Built for both the road and the racetrack, the DBR22 is the first Aston Martin vehicle to utilize 3D printing, the innovative technology being used for the car’s rear subframe.
This production technique is very useful for low-volume models, thus very fitting for one of the “rarest Aston Martins in the marque’s rich 109-year history,” such as the new DBR22. Besides, it also helps with keeping the car light on its brand new 21-inch alloy wheels featuring a unique 14-spoke design.
The open-cockpit concept also features all-new carbon fiber bodywork, along with a new front grille that puts a fresh twist to the vintage looks of the DBR1 and DB3S.
The DBR22’s 5.2L V12 twin-turbo powertrain puts out 705 HP (715 PS) and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque, helping the car accelerate to 60 mph (97km/h) from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds. Shifting through the gears to reach the car’s 198mph (319 km/h) top speed is done via an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.
“DBR22 is a hot-blooded, purebred Aston Martin sports car full of speed, agility and spirit, and a machine that we think will be the basis of many of tomorrow’s icons,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer.
With this new concept, the British automaker aims to highlight all the possibilities it can bring to life thanks to its bespoke service.
You can catch Aston Martin’s “perfect blend of design purity, engineering precision, heart-pounding performance and true passion” on display at Pebble Beach Concours D’ Elegance, starting Friday 19th through Sunday 21st August.
