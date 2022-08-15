Insanely Cool 1948 Westcraft Sequoia Travel Trailer Is Looking for a Crafty New Owner

Unlike Airstream, Westcraft wasn’t started by a camper enthusiast. The George T. Hall Company of Los Angeles, California, introduced the brand in 1932 as an expansion of their butane heater and trailer distribution business. If it looks a little like a rail car, that’s because there weren’t many models then, so the rail cars must’ve been the obvious inspiration. Although the shape seems familiar, the construction had nothing to do with the railway industry.
Instead, the aircraft construction model was followed. This means aluminum is used for the frame ribs and the skin panels. Westcraft was a builder of high-quality trailers, some of the most luxurious available at the time. Even today, these trailers sell for ridiculous six-figure amounts when adequately restored. We suspect this is not gonna happen for this 1948 Sequoia selling on Bring a Trailer, though. Although it was refurbished and is still in pretty good condition, the original style of a Westcraft is lost.
This Sequoia is a 25-foot (7.62-meter) dual-axle travel trailer repainted in two-tone green and white. The previous owner is said to have installed new insulation and has replaced the wiring, plumbing, flooring, and interior wood paneling. The trailer comes with a cable TV and 30-amp electrical service. The propane regulator, propane selector valve, shore hookups, and trailering harness were replaced during the refurbishment. The Sequoia comes with 10 cabin windows, a 10-window clerestory roof, two entry doors, and a power-operated tongue jack.
While mechanically sound, the trailer has an interior that looks slightly out of place with the vintage trailer. It is still a work in progress, as it’s not complete, and the appliances and the plumbing fixtures are not fitted. Birch paneling was installed throughout the interior under prior ownership. The lounge area in the back features a corner seating area, under-seat storage, a portable folding dinette table, and overhead reading lights.
Although the Sequoia can be hooked up to the shore water and grid systems, it is also self-sustained thanks to the water tanks and the battery-backed-up electrical system. Electrical equipment includes a 110-volt breaker panel, an Inteli-Power converter/charger, and a deep-cycle house battery. We suppose solar panels would not be hard to install, although these would further affect its vintage looks.
The bathroom features a copper sink and a mounting location for a faucet. The toilet is not installed, although the bathroom is configured for a composting toilet. The shower room is right across the hall and is configured with plumbing hookups and a ceiling vent but is otherwise unfinished.
The bedroom has a full-size bed and two built-in nightstands and features reading lights, electrical outlets, and under-bed storage. It has a dedicated entry door, so the guests can step right inside the bedroom, no questions asked. The Westcraft Sequoia sells on Bring a Trailer, although the bidders are far between and not quite generous. After five offers, the trailer reached $5,000, which is well under its potential value. Four days are left, but we don’t expect miracles, considering how it went so far.
Instead, the aircraft construction model was followed. This means aluminum is used for the frame ribs and the skin panels. Westcraft was a builder of high-quality trailers, some of the most luxurious available at the time. Even today, these trailers sell for ridiculous six-figure amounts when adequately restored. We suspect this is not gonna happen for this 1948 Sequoia selling on Bring a Trailer, though. Although it was refurbished and is still in pretty good condition, the original style of a Westcraft is lost.
This Sequoia is a 25-foot (7.62-meter) dual-axle travel trailer repainted in two-tone green and white. The previous owner is said to have installed new insulation and has replaced the wiring, plumbing, flooring, and interior wood paneling. The trailer comes with a cable TV and 30-amp electrical service. The propane regulator, propane selector valve, shore hookups, and trailering harness were replaced during the refurbishment. The Sequoia comes with 10 cabin windows, a 10-window clerestory roof, two entry doors, and a power-operated tongue jack.
While mechanically sound, the trailer has an interior that looks slightly out of place with the vintage trailer. It is still a work in progress, as it’s not complete, and the appliances and the plumbing fixtures are not fitted. Birch paneling was installed throughout the interior under prior ownership. The lounge area in the back features a corner seating area, under-seat storage, a portable folding dinette table, and overhead reading lights.
Although the Sequoia can be hooked up to the shore water and grid systems, it is also self-sustained thanks to the water tanks and the battery-backed-up electrical system. Electrical equipment includes a 110-volt breaker panel, an Inteli-Power converter/charger, and a deep-cycle house battery. We suppose solar panels would not be hard to install, although these would further affect its vintage looks.
The bathroom features a copper sink and a mounting location for a faucet. The toilet is not installed, although the bathroom is configured for a composting toilet. The shower room is right across the hall and is configured with plumbing hookups and a ceiling vent but is otherwise unfinished.
The bedroom has a full-size bed and two built-in nightstands and features reading lights, electrical outlets, and under-bed storage. It has a dedicated entry door, so the guests can step right inside the bedroom, no questions asked. The Westcraft Sequoia sells on Bring a Trailer, although the bidders are far between and not quite generous. After five offers, the trailer reached $5,000, which is well under its potential value. Four days are left, but we don’t expect miracles, considering how it went so far.