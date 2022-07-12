autoevolution
EV Aston Martin One-77 Looks Wicked Because of Digital Rivian R1T Truck Face

12 Jul 2022
Frankly, it is completely understandable that even though Aston Martin’s One-77 flagship supercar has been out of production for an entire decade it still exerts ample fascination over automotive fans.
Remember, it was not long ago when Aston Martin was urged to produce a coach-build project, dubbed Victor, which debuted a muscle-car-like design by way of reintegrating the 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and track-only Vulcan bits and pieces into the general styling. And it all worked out like a charm.

Now, over across the virtual realm, a CGI expert has decided to take things to the next Americana level and cross the fashionable and soon-to-be-enshrined as iconic Aston Martin One-77 with something of the local EV variety. And since flashing a Tesla mashup would be so yesterday, Henry Andrus, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, used a Rivian instead.

Formerly known as “Andrews,” the pixel master has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including quirky ones. Alas, this Aston Martin One-77 x Rivian R1T EV supercar does not look nearly as dreadful as other digital projects by the same author, such as the gloomy Buick Riviera R1T or that Dodge muscle car that felt so challenged it messed up the front and the rear of an unsuspecting Challenger.

The only problem with these ideas is there is absolutely no background attached to them. Thus, there is no secure way of knowing if the author intended for the One-77 to also ditch its 750-hp 7.3-liter AM Cosworth V12 in favor of going for local zero-emissions along with the Rivian R1T pickup truck mask. But it does look wicked enough to give Disney+ ideas for a new Star Wars-inspired series that will further dilute the love for a galaxy far, far away if you ask me…




Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Rivian R1T.

